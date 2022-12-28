ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Downs Florida State, 86-67

Florida State came to play in Cameron Saturday and they definitely competed hard, but it was a bridge too far for the Fightin’ Hammies as Duke won without too much trouble. Florida State has a couple of basic problems. Well, three really: #1) Injuries. Florida State has a terrible time with injuries since last year and that continues; #2) the offense isn’t really all that good, at least not right now, and #3) the talent is down.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke alum hands Tar Heels another defeat

Jeff Capel has seen his fair share of struggles since leaving the Duke basketball staff in 2018 to become the head coach of the Pitt Panthers. But the former four-year Blue Devil guard (1993-97) has excelled against his former rival in the UNC Tar Heels. On Friday afternoon, Capel's unranked ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Pulls Off A Big Win Over NC State In Reynolds

Duke women have had a really good season to date, entering the NC State game at 11-1 with the one loss being to UConn, which was no surprise. But Thursday night’s 72-58 win over the #6 Wolfpack is by far the most impressive win of the season and, indeed, of Kara Lawson’s first three years at Duke.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Next Up - Florida State And How To Watch

Date 12/31 || Time 1:00 PM || Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium || Video ESPN2, SlingTV. The herky-jerky nature of the exam and holiday break makes for a bumpy stretch of road in the college basketball season: you're out of the non-conference season, more or less, and then just disrupted. Duke...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
dukebasketballreport.com

Check Out Duke’s Innovative New NIL Approach

NIL continues to be a major evolving factor in college athletics and Duke, as it has been in so many ways as college basketball evolves, remains on the cutting edge. The next NIL chapter for Duke Basketball is going to be really interesting: it’s called TheBrotherhood.Live and it’s going to be a player owned and operated deal.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

DBR Podcast #472 - Bowled Over!

As 2022 wraps up, Duke football is reaching heights not seen in quite a while. Mike Elko’s Blue Devils slapped around UCF to take home the Military Bowl Trophy. The DBR Podcast crew (some of it) was on hand to witness Duke’s 9th win of the season in person. And as good as this season was, it sure seems like the team is primed for even more success in 2023.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
mediafeed.org

North Carolina State University will cost you this much

North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
RALEIGH, NC
abcnews4.com

NC woman wins $599K jackpot after walking dog

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WPDE) — A North Carolina woman is "walking" into 2023 thousands of dollars richer. While walking her dog, Penny Lamb of Greensboro bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot. “It took a few days to sink in,” said Lamb. “It’s giving us a head...
GREENSBORO, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Shake Shack Thrills Fans With Chapel Hill Opening

Never let it be said that Shake Shack, a fast casual restaurant chain, doesn’t have a devoted fan base. Its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Eastgate Crossing shopping center found dozens in line waiting for entry, even on a cold, rainy morning. The first 100 guests to arrive received gift cards and limited edition Shake Shack gifts.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
osoblanco.org

Tyarra Williams: Did Greensboro’s Girl Get Found in 2022?

Tyarra Williams moved out of her high-rise on Webster Road after telling her boyfriend and brother that she was seeing someone else. After that, she went away. When Tyarra was seven years old, her parents split up. Tyarra was always with her mother and her older brother. During her last year of high school, she lived with her grandmother in an apartment near Webster Road.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy