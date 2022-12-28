Florida State came to play in Cameron Saturday and they definitely competed hard, but it was a bridge too far for the Fightin’ Hammies as Duke won without too much trouble. Florida State has a couple of basic problems. Well, three really: #1) Injuries. Florida State has a terrible time with injuries since last year and that continues; #2) the offense isn’t really all that good, at least not right now, and #3) the talent is down.

DURHAM, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO