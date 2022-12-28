Read full article on original website
Best Cleveland steakhouses, donuts, coffee shops, delis, ice cream shops, soups and more: Yelp’s top spots for 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The end of any year is always a time to pause and reflect. For most of us, it is a time to remember all the good life has to offer -- most including cherished times spent with loved ones sharing a great meal or having fun at one of Northeast Ohio’s many attractions.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bialy’s bagels, Geraci’s sauce equal new menu item
Fans of Bialy’s Bagels and Geraci’s Restaurant now can whet their appetite for both University Heights businesses in one visit by purchasing Bialy’s newly revamped pizza bagel using Geraci’s Restaurant’s pizza sauce. Unveiled Dec. 22, the collaboration between the two was born out of a...
gotodestinations.com
Pizza Paradise: The Top Pizza Spots in Cleveland, Ohio – (With Cheesy Photos)
Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Cleveland? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings (milk and honey!), we’ve got you covered.
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
Life in the city: Tours offer a taste of downtown Cleveland apartment living
CLEVELAND, Ohio – High-rises overlooking cheerful Christmas lights, inviting lobbies and swanky amenities. This and much more delighted potential renters, as well as people who just wanted to see what downtown Cleveland has to offer. Downtown Cleveland Alliance, a nonprofit aimed at improving downtown, hosted its first “Downtown Living...
‘Eat & Flourish’ author Albright to give online presentation via Hudson library
HUDSON, Ohio – Journalist Mary Beth Albright will discuss her book, “Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being,” via a Hudson Library & Historical Society free live streaming event. Albright’s presentation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. She will focus on the science behind...
A pink tree; Hai Karate aftershave; Oysters for Christmas – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Last week, I wrote a column of memories from the Christmases of my youth. Lots of nostalgia. I asked readers for some of their memories. The response was overwhelming. Lots of good stuff was left out, and I apologize for that. Well, here we go:. COMING...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
abc57.com
Rocky River Tap and Table restaurant shut down over burst pipes
GRANGER, Ind. -- Rocky River Tap and Table is currently shut down until after January 1. According to owner Kurt Janowsky, four pipes in the ceiling burst after closing time on Christmas Eve and flooded the kitchen and dining room. The restaurant now has to tear out the walls and...
What’s open and closed on New Year’s Day 2023 and Monday, Jan. 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — We have another holiday weekend for New Year’s, but the closures won’t be as extensive as during Christmas weekend, especially among retail businesses. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day and on Monday, Jan. 2:. Federal...
Funky Winkerbean ends today, after five decades
MEDINA, Ohio – Don’t miss today’s Funky Winkerbean comic strip. It’s the last in a 50-plus-year run. Medina resident and cartoonist Tom Batiuk started the strip in 1972, three years after graduating from Kent State University, where he studied fine art. He announced in November that Funky Winkerbean would end on Dec. 31, 2022.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland
Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
You Can Now Book Overnight Stays at the Historic and Haunted Franklin Castle
Spend some quality time with some ghosts
Hudson craftsman featured in short documentary about Windsor chairmaking artistry
HUDSON, Ohio – Richard Grell is rarely caught sitting on the job. That’s what he wants you to do. For more than half a century, Grell has been crafting the very intricate Windsor chair, a style that dates hundreds of years, by hand in his Hudson shop. To...
Cleveland’s ‘Mr. Christmas,’ Bill Hixson, dies at 93
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Right until the end, Bill Hixon, co-owner of Hixon’s, the landmark Lakewood holiday shop at 14125 Detroit Ave, was the embodiment of the spirit of Christmas. Hixon passed away at home on Dec. 29 at the age of 93. “He was the meaning of Christmas,” said...
Flavortown! This Cleveland Restaurant is Guy Fieri’s Favorite
Guy Fieri is one of TV’s favorite chefs. His show Diners, Drive Ins and Dives has been on-air since 2006, and over the last 16 years he’s featured more than 1200 different restaurants. A lot of those eateries have been right here in Ohio. Mashed, who did a...
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extending Wild Winter Lights
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is giving guests more time to enjoy Wild Winter Lights. Zoo officials announced Friday morning that the celebration will be extended through Dec. 7.
Cleveland Scene
The 30 Most Beautiful Restaurants and Bars in Cleveland
It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, Cleveland offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
