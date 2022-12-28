Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
wdhn.com
Jones Denies Speaking to Terrell Owens, Agent About Comeback
Earlier this week, Owens’s agent said that he had been in contact with the team. Earlier this week, Aaron Wilson of Cowboys Country reported that Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens is still eyeing an NFL comeback at 49, and that his agent said that he had been in contact with Dallas, one of his former teams.
wdhn.com
Ohio State WR Earns High Praise From LeBron James After Celebration
Harrison hit “The Silencer” dance after scoring a touchdown in the Peach Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. No. 4 Ohio State struck first in its semifinal matchup against No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Peach Bowl, courtesy of a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to top receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
wdhn.com
Tennessee’s Mincey Calls Out Orange Bowl Over Field, Hotel Conditions
The Volunteers offensive tackle had some words for the nation's second-oldest bowl game. hit a program milestone in its 31–14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, capturing its first major bowl win since the 1999 Fiesta Bowl against Florida State. The win, however, was hardly an...
wdhn.com
Cardinals Share Viral Voice Memo of Rookie’s Request for JJ Watt
The former All-Pro announced on Tuesday he plans to retire at the end of the season. View the original article to see embedded media. JJ Watt unexpectedly rocked the NFL on Tuesday after announcing on Twitter that he plans to retire at the end of the 2022 season. For some, the news may have been enough to stop them in their tracks, but in the case of one of Watt’s youngest teammates, the situation warranted an even higher sense of urgency.
wdhn.com
Michigan Fans Captured Striking Surrender Cobras During Fiesta Bowl
After the Wolverines fell behind in the first half, diehard fans were captured expressing their disappointment. The Wolverines—one of the most dominant teams in college football—are no strangers to playing in the College Football Playoff. But, if Michigan’s trips to the 2021 Orange Bowl and ’22 Fiesta Bowl are any indication, the team is also no stranger to eliciting a lot of surrender cobras.
wdhn.com
Photo of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy Watching TCU Celebrate Goes Viral
The Wolverines quarterback got a close-up view of what it would’ve looked like if he were on the winning side in the Fiesta Bowl. There’s perhaps no greater insight into an athlete’s psyche than seeing how they act following a crushing loss. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy gave fans a small glimpse into his mindset after the Wolverines’ devastating 51–45 defeat in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
wdhn.com
Watch: TCU Hit With Seemingly Phantom Roughing the Passer Call vs. Michigan
The officiating was called into question once again in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. The first half of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl could not have gone much better for TCU. The Horned Frogs ran an...
wdhn.com
Ron Rivera Appears Unaware of Commanders’ Possible Playoff Fate
Washington lost 24–10 to the Browns on Sunday, endangering their postseason hopes. Commanders coach Ron Rivera appeared to reveal that he didn’t know the team could be eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday until a reporter mentioned it in the team’s postgame press conference. Washington lost to...
wdhn.com
Sonny Dykes Explains Cut on Face During ‘College GameDay’ Appearance
The head coach was dealing with an ever more formidable opponent than Michigan. Sonny Dykes is about to coach the biggest game of his career, but the TCU head coach has been dealing with a different kind of battle at home. While appearing on College Gameday Saturday morning, Dykes revealed...
wdhn.com
Former NFL Referee Weighs in on Controversial Overturned Michigan TD
Terry McAulay discussed the disputed no-touchdown call in Michigan’s loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU’s 51–45 win against Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl was a rollercoaster affair that became the highest scoring game in the bowl game’s history. However, it was also a gutsy...
wdhn.com
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
The former NFL star continues to shoot down questions about him possibly staying on the sidelines after the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift.
wdhn.com
BYU Football’s Sione Veikoso Killed in Construction Accident
The BYU offensive lineman, who began his college career at Arizona State, was 22. Sione Veikoso, a 22-year-old offensive lineman at BYU, was killed in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawai’i on Friday. The team confirmed Veikoso’s death with a statement from coach Kalani Sitake early Saturday.
wdhn.com
ESPN Made Rough Peyton Manning Error During Orange Bowl
The Tennessee legend just missed the Volunteers' most recent national title. , quarterback Peyton Manning's quest for a national championship was the stuff of legend. He never could quite lead the Volunteers to the Promised Land. In 1995, Tennessee collapsed at Florida and settled for a Citrus Bowl berth. In 1996, losses to the Gators and Memphis sent the Volunteers back to Orlando. And in 1997, Manning couldn't lead one-loss Tennessee past Nebraska in the Orange Bowl, which would have given the Volunteers a share of the crown with Michigan.
wdhn.com
Ohio State’s Cade Stover Taken to Hospital During Peach Bowl, per Report
The Buckeyes tight end is reportedly dealing with back spasms. Ohio State tight end Cade Stover was reportedly taken to the hospital with back spasms, according to ESPN’s Holly Rowe. Stover suffered the injury after hurdling Georgia’s Chris Smith and landing awkwardly on his back late in the first...
wdhn.com
Report: N.J. Ceases Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees Connection
The former NFL quarterback was named an assistant coach for Purdue for the bowl game. Gaming directors in the state of New Jersey mandated sportsbooks to suspend betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue because an individual associated with the Boilermakers program violated the state’s regulations. ESPN...
wdhn.com
Prescott has 2 TD passes, Cowboys top banged-up Titans 27-13
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns to Dalton Schultz as the Dallas Cowboys beat the banged-up and resting Tennessee Titans 27-13 on Thursday night for their sixth win in seven games. The Cowboys (12-4) posted their first back-to-back 12-win seasons since 1994...
wdhn.com
NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium
Lions quarterback Jared Goff criticized the field conditions last week. View the original article to see embedded media. The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.
wdhn.com
Broncos Stars Defend Russell Wilson Amid Heavy Criticism
The quarterback's teammates have his back in the face of the latest negative reports. It has been a rough year for Russell Wilson and the Broncos, going from potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason to the biggest disappointment in the league. As a result, Wilson’s reputation has taken a hit in the public, with his leadership specifically coming into question.
Comments / 0