ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police investigating double shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting in Mattapan. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. Investigators could be seen going in and out...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Child Struck on Route 135

FRAMINGHAM – A child was struck, while trying to cross Route 135, yesterday evening, December 29. Police and fire responded to 596 Waverley Street around 6:25 p.m. for a child struck, while crossing the street, said Police. The child was transported with “non-life-threatening injuries to Boston Children’s Hospital,” said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Gift Cards Stolen From Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating gift cards stolen from a motor vehicle. Framingham Police were called to 34 Lawrence Street yesterday, December 28 at 8;55 a.m. The victim said “gift cards were taken” from the vehicle, said the Police spokesperson. Framingham Police said there was no...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Man, 22, Killed in Rhode Island Crash

LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND – One person was killed and two others were hospitalized for serious injuries after a crash in Rhode Island earlier this morning, December 31. On Dec. 31 at about 2:30 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to a crash on Route 146 North.
ASHLAND, MA
WCVB

One dead, one wounded in New Year's Day shooting in Boston

BOSTON — Boston's first deadly shooting of the new year occurred just hours after 2023 began. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan at approximately 5:56 a.m. One victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. A...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating

BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Dead in Outdoor Medford Fire

A fatal fire in Medford was under investigation Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed. Authorities were responding to the area of 295 Middlesex Avenue Friday morning to investigate the incident. One man was found dead in the debris of what authorities called a "small...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wayland Police Department Promotes 3 Officers

WAYLAND — Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced today, December 31, Wayland Police Department promoted three officers to the ranks of sergeant and acting sergeant this week. “I hope this is the beginning of advancement for our department and for these three officers. I hope it is the first...
WAYLAND, MA
MassLive.com

Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized

A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
EASTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy