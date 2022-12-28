Read full article on original website
whdh.com
WATCH: Burglars raid Worcester shoe store before being nabbed by police
The owner of a Worcester shoe store is sharing surveillance video of a group of burglars breaking into and raiding his shop before they were tracked down and arrested by police early Friday morning. Worcester police officers responding to a reported break-in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street around 2...
whdh.com
Police investigating double shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting in Mattapan. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. Investigators could be seen going in and out...
Framingham Police: Man, 48, Throws Hot Coffee on Employee
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man yesterday, December 29, after he threw hot coffee on an employee, according to Police. Framingham Police were called to McDonald’s on Route 30 at 8:25 p.m. At 8:54 p.m. Police arrested John J. Leone, 48, with no known address in Framingham.
Police seek man in connection to shooting of woman, 60, on MBTA bus
Police say they want to ID and question a man seen in security footage. A 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus Friday in South Boston, according to officials, and police are looking for information. The MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man seen in surveillance footage in...
Framingham Police: Child Struck on Route 135
FRAMINGHAM – A child was struck, while trying to cross Route 135, yesterday evening, December 29. Police and fire responded to 596 Waverley Street around 6:25 p.m. for a child struck, while crossing the street, said Police. The child was transported with “non-life-threatening injuries to Boston Children’s Hospital,” said...
Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
Framingham Police: Coat Stolen From Lifetime Fitness
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Lifetime Fitness at 490 Old Conn Path for a theft. A coat was stolen from an unlocked locker, said Framingham Police. The theft was reported yesterday, December 28, at 1:37 p.m. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time.
newbedfordguide.com
Friday arrests cap off historic year for New Bedford Police Department’s Drug Unit
“Detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” made several arrests on Friday night that have secured 2022 a place in the department’s history as one of the most prolific for drug and cash seizure. On Friday afternoon, detectives executed a search warrant at 149 Phillips Ave.,...
Framingham Police: Gift Cards Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating gift cards stolen from a motor vehicle. Framingham Police were called to 34 Lawrence Street yesterday, December 28 at 8;55 a.m. The victim said “gift cards were taken” from the vehicle, said the Police spokesperson. Framingham Police said there was no...
Ashland Man, 22, Killed in Rhode Island Crash
LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND – One person was killed and two others were hospitalized for serious injuries after a crash in Rhode Island earlier this morning, December 31. On Dec. 31 at about 2:30 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to a crash on Route 146 North.
WCVB
One dead, one wounded in New Year's Day shooting in Boston
BOSTON — Boston's first deadly shooting of the new year occurred just hours after 2023 began. Police confirmed they responded to a shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave. in Mattapan at approximately 5:56 a.m. One victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead on the scene. A...
Woman shot on MBTA bus, police investigating
BOSTON — A woman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound on an MBTA bus Friday evening. According to MBTA Transit Police, officers found a 60-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen at 5: 25 p.m. The victim was conscious and alert when...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Pole on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a crash on Route 9 yesterday afternoon, December 29. Police were called to 680 Worcester Road at 11:53 a.m. for a vehicle that struck a utility pole. One individual was transported with injuries to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
NECN
Man Dead in Outdoor Medford Fire
A fatal fire in Medford was under investigation Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police, a spokesperson for the agency confirmed. Authorities were responding to the area of 295 Middlesex Avenue Friday morning to investigate the incident. One man was found dead in the debris of what authorities called a "small...
Framingham Police: One Driver Summonsed in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was summonsed for motor vehicle violations after a 3-vehicle crash on December 23. the crash happened at 5:57 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Caldor Road. No one was injured, said Police. One driver was “summonsed for motor vehicle violations,” said Framingham Police...
whdh.com
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
Wayland Police Department Promotes 3 Officers
WAYLAND — Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced today, December 31, Wayland Police Department promoted three officers to the ranks of sergeant and acting sergeant this week. “I hope this is the beginning of advancement for our department and for these three officers. I hope it is the first...
Teenager, adult in Easton suffer burns in fire pit incident, hospitalized
A teenager and an adult were hospitalized after suffering burns in what authorities described as a “fire pit accident” in Easton on Friday. First responders were sent to the scene of the incident at 19 Wenlock Circle in Easton shortly before 3:40 p.m. Friday. Two burn victims, one 15 years old and the other 45, were assisted, Easton Fire Chief Justin Alexander said in a statement.
