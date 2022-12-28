Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Leinster: URC leaders apologise after pro-IRA song played in stadium
Leinster have apologised after the Wolfe Tones song 'Celtic Symphony' was played following Sunday's win over Connacht at the RDS. The song features the lyric "Ooh Ah, Up the Ra!" in reference to the IRA. It has been reported the song was faded out after one verse and chorus as...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: De Jong, Badiashile, Dumfries, Mudryk, Fernandez, Thuram
Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, has had a change of heart about Manchester United and wants to join them in the summer. (Fichajes) Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign France defender Benoit Badiashile, 21. (The Athletic - subscription required) Manchester United and Chelsea could...
BBC
Lens 3-1 Paris St-Germain: PSG lose first game since March
Paris St-Germain lost for the first time since March as they were beaten by in-form Lens in Ligue 1. Second-placed Lens have lost only once in 17 Ligue 1 games this season and are now just four points behind Christophe Galtier's star-studded league leaders. Lois Openda scored one goal and...
BBC
'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes
We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
