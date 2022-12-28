ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

orangecountytribune.com

Fire and rain on Barr Lane

It may be raining a bit, but fires can still ignite under wet conditions. Orange County Fire Authority units were dispatched at mid-morning on Friday (today) to the 8800 block of Barr Lane (near Magnolia and Lampson avenues) in Garden Grove to battle a house fire involving a garage and vehicles in the driveway.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Pedestrian fatally hit on Slater

A 49-year-old Huntington Beach man walking on Slater Avenue on Friday night was fatally injured when struck by a pickup truck. According to Sgt. Mike Thomas of the HBPD, the incident took place around 6:50 p.m. on Slater west of Keelson Lane. Arriving officers found the man in the roadway....
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

