Fire and rain on Barr Lane
It may be raining a bit, but fires can still ignite under wet conditions. Orange County Fire Authority units were dispatched at mid-morning on Friday (today) to the 8800 block of Barr Lane (near Magnolia and Lampson avenues) in Garden Grove to battle a house fire involving a garage and vehicles in the driveway.
Pedestrian fatally hit on Slater
A 49-year-old Huntington Beach man walking on Slater Avenue on Friday night was fatally injured when struck by a pickup truck. According to Sgt. Mike Thomas of the HBPD, the incident took place around 6:50 p.m. on Slater west of Keelson Lane. Arriving officers found the man in the roadway....
