Roasted Café In Cadillac Celebrates Grand Opening
Years in the making, Roasted Café in the heart of downtown Cadillac had their grand opening celebration Friday. “Took a long time just to get to open and then, you know, we took a little time to get to our grand opening because we wanted to have everything in place. We started with breakfast and coffee and then we had lunch,” said owner Erica Piedmonte.
wsgw.com
Midland’s Midnight on Main to Ring in New Year
Midland is celebrating New Year’s Eve with its annual Midnight on Main at Dow Diamond Saturday night. The event features both a DJ and a live band, a New Year’s Eve ball drop and a firework show. There are three ticket options, which include general admission, speed pass and VIP. The event is for adults age 21 and up only.
WNEM
Bay City pizzeria bustles with business, looking forward to new year
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Takeout is on the menu Saturday for many, and a slice of the profits will be going to local businesses. B and C Pizza in Bay City is just one hot spot bustling with business on New Year’s Eve, especially with the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on the same day.
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland
MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
Man falls through ice on Sand Lake, rescued
A man is in the hospital after he was rescued when he fell through the ice on Sand Lake while ice fishing Saturday morning.
thesalinepost.com
Walleye Season Change Starts Jan. 1
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river, upstream to West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. The same regulation is in effect on the Lake Huron waters of...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
WOOD
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
kisswtlz.com
Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society
The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
Jalopnik
USPS Driver Survives Head-On Collision With Semi Truck
A USPS delivery driver survived a horrific head-on collision with a semi truck in Michigan Friday after Winter Storm Elliot created blizzard conditions across the west side of the state. This crash occurred just two days before Christmas, when the brunt of the winter storm was bearing down on Cedar...
WNEM
Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
See what state roadwork projects are planned for Bay, Arenac counties in 2023
BAY CITY, MI - The new year will bring new changes, opportunities and challenges in 2023 - as well as new construction projects. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to work on multiple different projects around the Bay and Arenac county areas. MDOT will be working on different main...
Was the second fire at Greenville bridge arson?
For the second time in a little more than two years, fire heavily damaged a historic walking bridge on a popular trail in Greenville, forcing the city to close it again.
abc12.com
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Storm Tracker 12 team is making its first snowfall prediction for the winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan as the first weather alerts were issued. Early general estimates show the three-day storm could dump about 6 to 12 inches of snow on Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening...
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan
In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
‘Dangerous stretch’: 2 killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in Oakfield Township.
wsgw.com
Bridgeport Child Dies of Influenza
(source: Go Fund Me/Ransom Family) Tragedy struck a Bridgeport family on Tuesday with the death of a 3-year-old girl only 2 days after Christmas. According to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend, Morgan Laine Ransom, daughter of Courtney and Clinton Ransom, had been fighting influenza A, and was struggling to breathe Tuesday morning. Her parents called 9-1-1, but by the time help arrived it was too late. According to the organizer of the GoFundMe, Morgan would have celebrated her 4th birthday next month.
WNEM
Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
Fox17
Newaygo County deputies seek to reunite owners with dozens of stolen items
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Deputies in Newaygo County are seeking to return stolen property to their owners after months of exhaustive search efforts. The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says a number of people were arrested in late June following the execution of three search warrants in White Cloud.
