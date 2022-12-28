ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Roasted Café In Cadillac Celebrates Grand Opening

Years in the making, Roasted Café in the heart of downtown Cadillac had their grand opening celebration Friday. “Took a long time just to get to open and then, you know, we took a little time to get to our grand opening because we wanted to have everything in place. We started with breakfast and coffee and then we had lunch,” said owner Erica Piedmonte.
CADILLAC, MI
wsgw.com

Midland’s Midnight on Main to Ring in New Year

Midland is celebrating New Year’s Eve with its annual Midnight on Main at Dow Diamond Saturday night. The event features both a DJ and a live band, a New Year’s Eve ball drop and a firework show. There are three ticket options, which include general admission, speed pass and VIP. The event is for adults age 21 and up only.
MIDLAND, MI
The Saginaw News

Big O Burgers & Barbecue coming soon to Midland

MIDLAND, MI — Saginaw-based Big O Burgers & Barbecue is expanding into the Midland market. “We’re excited for the opportunity,” said business owner Omar Linder, noting that he had been searching and praying for a Midland location for quite a while. “(There’s) a void where we can fit in there because there’s no food like what we serve in that area.”
MIDLAND, MI
thesalinepost.com

Walleye Season Change Starts Jan. 1

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the possession season for walleye will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river, upstream to West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. The same regulation is in effect on the Lake Huron waters of...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
KENT COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Dogs Left in Cold Sent to Midland County Humane Society

The Humane Society of Midland County has received six rescued dogs from the Detroit area. The dogs were abandoned at a home after the residents were evicted. Detorit area officials say the dogs were left outside to fend for themselves. A local nonprofit agency, Bark Nation, was unable to keep the dogs due to a lack of space and contacted the Humane Society of Midland County.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Jalopnik

USPS Driver Survives Head-On Collision With Semi Truck

A USPS delivery driver survived a horrific head-on collision with a semi truck in Michigan Friday after Winter Storm Elliot created blizzard conditions across the west side of the state. This crash occurred just two days before Christmas, when the brunt of the winter storm was bearing down on Cedar...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan

In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wsgw.com

Bridgeport Child Dies of Influenza

(source: Go Fund Me/Ransom Family) Tragedy struck a Bridgeport family on Tuesday with the death of a 3-year-old girl only 2 days after Christmas. According to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend, Morgan Laine Ransom, daughter of Courtney and Clinton Ransom, had been fighting influenza A, and was struggling to breathe Tuesday morning. Her parents called 9-1-1, but by the time help arrived it was too late. According to the organizer of the GoFundMe, Morgan would have celebrated her 4th birthday next month.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

Person struck, killed on Gratiot Road in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On Friday evening, a person in Saginaw was struck and killed by a vehicle on Gratiot near Woodbridge, police said. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities, said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth. Police were still investigating the scene as of 6:30 p.m. on...
SAGINAW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy