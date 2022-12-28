Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
James Houston Sets NFL record in six games
James Houston IV made a career-high three sacks and set an NFL record in the process in the Detroit Lions' win on Sunday. The post James Houston Sets NFL record in six games appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Giants rout Colts, reach playoffs for 1st time since 2016
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Gatorade bath for the head coach returned. Fans counted down the final seconds and there were fireworks above MetLife Stadium at the final tick. Tears were shed in the locker room. Yes, the New York Giants are finally back in the playoffs. Daniel Jones threw two touchdown passes and […]
Injuries to Key Big Men Prove Catastrophic for OKC
Missing three players who were expected to be key contributors in Oklahoma City's frontcourt rotation, the Thunder have found themselves in an offensive rut.
Michigan basketball dominates Maryland from the start in 81-46 win at Crisler Center
From the moment the ball was tipped off, Michigan basketball gave Maryland no chance on Sunday. Hunter Dickinson had 32 points and 12 rebounds as the Wolverines blew away the Terrapins, 81-46, at Crisler Center. Michigan's defense was suffocating as Maryland shot just 26.5% from the field (18-for-68) and 20% (5-for-25) from...
Comments / 0