Framingham, MA

Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Ashland Man, 22, Killed in Rhode Island Crash

LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND – One person was killed and two others were hospitalized for serious injuries after a crash in Rhode Island earlier this morning, December 31. On Dec. 31 at about 2:30 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to a crash on Route 146 North.
ASHLAND, MA
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Howe Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police cited a driver in a Howe & Bishop streets crash on December 23. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:13 p.m. at the intersection. No one was injured, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver “One person “cited for stop sign and failure to yield,” said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Police: Pocketbook Stolen at Restaurant

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a pocketbook at a downtown restaurant. The theft happened at 8:28 p.m. on Christmas eve, December 24 at Marao Burgers, 61 Hollis Street. “A pocketbook was left at the restaurant and was taken,” said the Police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, Truck Driver

MILLBURY – Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a long illness. Larry leaves his loving wife of 25 years, Denise (Donovan) Rudolph; children Lisa Ann (Rudolph) Lyons and her husband Todd of South Grafton, Kevin Rudolph of Boston, Michelle Howerton of Milford and Larry Howerton of Natick, Heather (Donovan) Ouellette and her husband Leon Jr. and Kristin Donovan of Millbury; his grandchildren Michael and Danny Higgins, Daisy and Betsy O’Reilly, Vincent Ruscitti and his wife Katelyn, Nicholas Rudolph, Landen Remillard, and his great grandchild Enzo Ruscitti. He also leaves his siblings, Robert Rudolph and his wife Toby of Deerfield Beach, FL, Donna Rudolph and her partner Carolyn Machado of Framingham, Janny Howerton and her husband Kenny of Newnan, GA, and Kelly Felzmann and her husband Frank of Bellingham, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Alice (Carney) Rudolph and Lawrence Edward Rudolph Sr., his brothers Jackie and Stevie Rudolph, and grandson Owen Higgins.
MILLBURY, MA
Wayland Police Department Promotes 3 Officers

WAYLAND — Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced today, December 31, Wayland Police Department promoted three officers to the ranks of sergeant and acting sergeant this week. “I hope this is the beginning of advancement for our department and for these three officers. I hope it is the first...
WAYLAND, MA
UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash

NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
NATICK, MA
2-Alarm House Fire in Wayland

WAYLAND – There is a 2-alarm house fire in Wayland, today, December 26. The fire is at 203 Boston Post Road. It broke out during the 11 o’clock hour. A portion of Route 20 is shut down due to the fire. Seek alternate Route. Framingham Fire has sent...
WAYLAND, MA
