Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Pole on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a crash on Route 9 yesterday afternoon, December 29. Police were called to 680 Worcester Road at 11:53 a.m. for a vehicle that struck a utility pole. One individual was transported with injuries to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
Ashland Man, 22, Killed in Rhode Island Crash
LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND – One person was killed and two others were hospitalized for serious injuries after a crash in Rhode Island earlier this morning, December 31. On Dec. 31 at about 2:30 a.m., Rhode Island State Police and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to a crash on Route 146 North.
Framingham Police: Thieves Try To Steal Dirt Bike at 4 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Eames Street at 4 a.m. for two men observed trying to steal a dirt bike from the backyard, said Police. Framingham Police did not get a description of the two men. They were unsuccessful in their theft attempt.
Framingham Police: Man, 48, Throws Hot Coffee on Employee
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man yesterday, December 29, after he threw hot coffee on an employee, according to Police. Framingham Police were called to McDonald’s on Route 30 at 8:25 p.m. At 8:54 p.m. Police arrested John J. Leone, 48, with no known address in Framingham.
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Howe Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police cited a driver in a Howe & Bishop streets crash on December 23. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:13 p.m. at the intersection. No one was injured, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver “One person “cited for stop sign and failure to yield,” said...
Framingham Police To Summons Driver After Striking 2 Parked Vehicles
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police will summons a driver to court after a crash on December 23. The crash happened at 1:54 a.m. at 57 Alexander Street. The driver “struck two parked vehicles. Impact caused damage to a third parked vehicle,” said Framingham Police spokesperson lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police: Electronic Device Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft of an electronic device from a vehicle. Framingham Police were called to 22 Dennison Avenue on December 28 at 2;28 a.m. “A male was observed looking inside of a vehicle,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “An electronic device...
Framingham Police: Pocketbook Stolen at Restaurant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a pocketbook at a downtown restaurant. The theft happened at 8:28 p.m. on Christmas eve, December 24 at Marao Burgers, 61 Hollis Street. “A pocketbook was left at the restaurant and was taken,” said the Police spokesperson.
Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, Truck Driver
MILLBURY – Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a long illness. Larry leaves his loving wife of 25 years, Denise (Donovan) Rudolph; children Lisa Ann (Rudolph) Lyons and her husband Todd of South Grafton, Kevin Rudolph of Boston, Michelle Howerton of Milford and Larry Howerton of Natick, Heather (Donovan) Ouellette and her husband Leon Jr. and Kristin Donovan of Millbury; his grandchildren Michael and Danny Higgins, Daisy and Betsy O’Reilly, Vincent Ruscitti and his wife Katelyn, Nicholas Rudolph, Landen Remillard, and his great grandchild Enzo Ruscitti. He also leaves his siblings, Robert Rudolph and his wife Toby of Deerfield Beach, FL, Donna Rudolph and her partner Carolyn Machado of Framingham, Janny Howerton and her husband Kenny of Newnan, GA, and Kelly Felzmann and her husband Frank of Bellingham, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Alice (Carney) Rudolph and Lawrence Edward Rudolph Sr., his brothers Jackie and Stevie Rudolph, and grandson Owen Higgins.
UPDATED: 5 Teens Arrested After Christmas Carjacking in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Five juveniles were involved in a Christmas carjacking in Framingham, that ended with a crash in Natick. About 8:30 p.m. on Christmas on Second Street, five juveniles are alleged to have pulled a firearm on the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Free COVID Testing at Project Beacon Site at St. Tarcisius Church Hall
FRAMINGHAM – With winter and the holidays upon us, more people are traveling and gathering together indoors. Celebrations could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Project Beacon test sites, including at St. Tarcisius Church Hall, Framingham, are ready to serve test takers. Appointments are easy to schedule and take...
Trash Collection Delay To Start the New Year in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM There will no trash collected on Monday, January 2, 2023. Curbside trash and recyclable collection will be on a one-day delayed schedule the first week of the new year. Collection will be Tuesday through Saturday that week. If you normally put your trash and recyclables out on Tuesday, you...
Wayland Police Department Promotes 3 Officers
WAYLAND — Acting Police Chief Ed Burman announced today, December 31, Wayland Police Department promoted three officers to the ranks of sergeant and acting sergeant this week. “I hope this is the beginning of advancement for our department and for these three officers. I hope it is the first...
For 2nd Consecutive Weekend, MetroWest Medical ‘Diverting’ Labor & Delivery Patients
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive weekend, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has notified local first responders to “divert” labor & delivery patients until “further notice.”. Last weekend, December 24 and December 25, the Tenet-owned hospital sent local Fire Departments an email requesting ambulances to its...
UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash
NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
Natick Police: Bacon Street Closed Due To Christmas Crash
NATICK – Bacon Street in Natick is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The Street is closed between Oak and Marion streets. Police recommend avoiding the area.
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 37, on Drug & Vehicle Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man yesterday, December 26 on drug and motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle at Charles and Hollis streets just around 11 p.m. The driver was operating on a suspended license. Police arrested Christopher Dudley, 37, of 15 Weld Street, of...
Framingham To Conduct Curbside Tree Collection After Little Christmas
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a curbside Christmas tree collection in January 2023. Christmas Tree collection will take place the week of January 9-13. Please put out the tree on your regular trash curbside collection day. This collection is for organic/live trees only. Please make sure...
2-Alarm House Fire in Wayland
WAYLAND – There is a 2-alarm house fire in Wayland, today, December 26. The fire is at 203 Boston Post Road. It broke out during the 11 o’clock hour. A portion of Route 20 is shut down due to the fire. Seek alternate Route. Framingham Fire has sent...
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Primary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.
