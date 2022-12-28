Alt-J will be making a stop in New York for their 2023 tour. They will be at Kings Theatre on March 13th and 14th, 2023. Alt-J is an English indie rock band formed in Leeds in 2007. The band’s lineup consists of Joe Newman (guitar/lead vocals), Gus Unger-Hamilton (keyboards/vocals), and Thom Sonny Green (drums). Alt-J’s debut album, An Awesome Wave, was released in 2012 and won the Mercury Prize that year. Their follow-up album, This Is All Yours, was released in 2014 and was also highly successful. Most recently, they released another album, The Dream, in early 2022. Alt-J’s music is known for its eclectic mix of genres and unconventional song structures. The band has a dedicated fan base and has been praised by critics for their unique sound.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO