Read full article on original website
Related
3rd case brought by DeSantis’ election police dismissed
A third case of a defendant who was arrested by an elections police unit created by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a Republican-controlled Florida Legislature has been thrown out. Terry Hubbard, 63, was among 20 people arrested last August on criminal charges of illegal voting in 2020 in what was...
DeSantis Under Attack from Opponents: Lawsuits Cost Florida Tax Payers Over $16 Million
DeSantis has a unique ability to select culture war issues, and use an overwhelmingly republican, and therefore compliant Florida legislature, to advance them. Photo by(Matt Johnson/Flickr)
Service Set For Former Florida House GOP Leader Ron Richmond
A funeral service is scheduled Wednesday for Ron Richmond, a former state House Republican leader and longtime lobbyist who died last week, according to an obituary posted on the Bevis Funeral Home website. Richmond, 81, served in the House from 1972 to 1984, including a
floridapolitics.com
Here are the Top 10 most important health care stories of 2022
The cliffhangers are dangling into 2023. Framed by the ongoing fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic to the seismic shift in abortion rights, the past year in Florida contained significant moments in the intersection of health care policy and politics, much of it driven by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a likely Republican presidential contender.
Governor DeSantis Announces Drag Show Investigation
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced on December 28 that it is conducting an investigation into a holiday-themed drag show that took place in South Florida.
Florida Republicans Line Up For Harding House Seat
The race to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, in a special election in Marion County’s House District 24 is getting crowded. Five Republicans, including former Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, have opened campaign accounts to run for the seat, according to the state Division
Destin Log
Gov. DeSantis embarks on a second term next week with bigger political ambitions
TALLAHASSEE – After winning re-election by the widest margin in a Florida governor’s race in 40 years, Gov. Ron DeSantis will be sworn-in Tuesday for a second term widely viewed as a platform for his expected White House bid. DeSantis will take the oath of office around noon...
DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022
Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Democrat warns the state may ramp up anti-LGBT legislation
ORLANDO, Fla. - State Representative Anna Eskamani said Thursday night’s protest outside a drag queen Christmas show at The Plaza Live in Orlando is just the beginning. "I am preparing for a legislative session in 2023 that will not only attack access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, but there will also be efforts to ban drag shows, restrict drag shows," said the democrat.
floridapolitics.com
Florida toll rebate program set to kick off 2023
The rebates are expected to save commuters $500M. Starting Sunday, drivers who frequently use Florida tolls will begin to tally credits for rebates on those payments as part of a program passed by the Legislature during a December Special Session. Under the program, drivers who hit 35 tolls in a...
captimes.com
Letter | The cruelty of Abbott and DeSantis
Gov. Greg Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis are sick Republican human beings who use the immigrants as pawns on a game board. While I was playing games in a cozy house with family members on Christmas Eve, these two governors were busing people around the country and dropping them off in the nationwide cold wave. Their cruelty is boundless, and they will try to tell us Christians that they are good people. They are sick, deranged, heartless and cruel people with no morals, especially in this season of giving to and sharing our wealth with those who don't have it as nice as we do.
CNBC
Florida passes new law to tackle insurance fraud, high premiums
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a new law to tackle an insurance crisis in the state. CNBC's Contessa Brewer joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Gov. DeSantis expects lawmakers to pass a permitless gun carry law in 2023
"Constitutional Carry" could be coming to Florida in 2023
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Board of Podiatric Medicine
The Governor holds exclusive nominating authority for the seven-seat panel, which still has one vacancy. Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two new members and reappointed another to the Board of Podiatric Medicine, a seven-member body tasked with ensuring that every podiatric physician in Florida meets minimum safe practice standards. Appropriately...
Opinion: Florida and the South Lead in Restricting Education About Race and Racism.
DeSantis Promoting 'Stop Woke' ActPhoto byPublic Use. Critical Race Theory is the idea that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that is used to oppress and exploit people of color.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints two Orlando doctors to Board of Medicine
If the Senate approves the appointments, they'll be cleared to serve for at least four years. Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two recently created vacancies on the Florida Board of Medicine, a 15-member panel composed mostly of licensed physicians tasked with licensing, monitoring, disciplining, educating and rehabilitating physicians and other practitioners in the state.
A look at the new Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new year means new changes for the state of Florida. Several new laws are set to take effect on New Year's Day, focusing on issues like newborn health care, toll relief and, of course, the shaky property insurance system. These measures were passed either during...
DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?
School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag Show
Florida governor Ron DeSantis has picked up yet another battle with the LGBTQ+ community. The governor has called on the investigation of a Christmas drag show event in Fort Lauderdale after complaints about the alleged explicit performance marketed to children.
Comments / 1