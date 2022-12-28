ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Here are the Top 10 most important health care stories of 2022

The cliffhangers are dangling into 2023. Framed by the ongoing fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic to the seismic shift in abortion rights, the past year in Florida contained significant moments in the intersection of health care policy and politics, much of it driven by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a likely Republican presidential contender.
Toni Koraza

DeSantis Makes History: How he Turned Florida Red in 2022

Republicans now officially have a new party superstar. And you know who I'm talking about. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defeated Crist by more than 1.5 million votes and won 62 of the state's 67 counties. This was one of the strongest political moves in history. The so-called red wave happened in Florida but failed to happen elsewhere in the country.
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Democrat warns the state may ramp up anti-LGBT legislation

ORLANDO, Fla. - State Representative Anna Eskamani said Thursday night’s protest outside a drag queen Christmas show at The Plaza Live in Orlando is just the beginning. "I am preparing for a legislative session in 2023 that will not only attack access to healthcare for the LGBTQ+ community, but there will also be efforts to ban drag shows, restrict drag shows," said the democrat.
floridapolitics.com

Florida toll rebate program set to kick off 2023

The rebates are expected to save commuters $500M. Starting Sunday, drivers who frequently use Florida tolls will begin to tally credits for rebates on those payments as part of a program passed by the Legislature during a December Special Session. Under the program, drivers who hit 35 tolls in a...
captimes.com

Letter | The cruelty of Abbott and DeSantis

Gov. Greg Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis are sick Republican human beings who use the immigrants as pawns on a game board. While I was playing games in a cozy house with family members on Christmas Eve, these two governors were busing people around the country and dropping them off in the nationwide cold wave. Their cruelty is boundless, and they will try to tell us Christians that they are good people. They are sick, deranged, heartless and cruel people with no morals, especially in this season of giving to and sharing our wealth with those who don't have it as nice as we do.
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Board of Podiatric Medicine

The Governor holds exclusive nominating authority for the seven-seat panel, which still has one vacancy. Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed two new members and reappointed another to the Board of Podiatric Medicine, a seven-member body tasked with ensuring that every podiatric physician in Florida meets minimum safe practice standards. Appropriately...
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints two Orlando doctors to Board of Medicine

If the Senate approves the appointments, they'll be cleared to serve for at least four years. Gov. Ron DeSantis filled two recently created vacancies on the Florida Board of Medicine, a 15-member panel composed mostly of licensed physicians tasked with licensing, monitoring, disciplining, educating and rehabilitating physicians and other practitioners in the state.
ORLANDO, FL

