Netflix brings fitness workouts to its streaming service

Netflix wants to help you reach your fitness New Years resolutions in 2023. | Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Netflix and chill no more. Netflix is partnering with Nike to offer exercise content just in time for New Year’s resolutions.

Half of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions put exercising more at the top of their list, according to a YouGov survey from 2020. Netflix may make it easier for anyone hoping to fit exercise into their day by adding 30 hours of Nike Training Club content.

“The option to feel the burn and then directly transition into one of your favorite shows does have a certain appeal,” Netflix wrote in its announcement. Users can search “Nike” on Netflix to find the first batch of workouts starting Dec. 30. Additional programs will launch in 2023, but the first group of classes include five Nike Training Club programs which each include multiple episodes.

“Kickstart Fitness with the Basics” has 13 episodes, “Two Weeks to a Stronger Core” features seven episodes, “Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga” has six episodes, “HIIT & Strength with Tara” launches with 14 episodes and “Feel-Good Fitness” has six episodes.

Nike’s certified trainers lead each class and Netflix claims people of all fitness levels will find something just for them.

You can also download the Nike Training Club app where you enter information about yourself and your goals. The app can suggest daily workouts and even remind you to do them. The app also has guidance from wellness experts and athletes on nutrition, mindfulness and training techniques. It’s available for free for iOS and Android.

There are other options for skipping the gym and working out at home. Streaming your workouts can save money and time. Plus, some people just don’t like the idea of exercising around a bunch of strangers. Here are some other avenues for getting a workout from your TV.

Amazon Prime

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, check out the exercise videos available on Prime Video. Search for “exercise and fitness” and tons of channels and videos pop up. Choose videos featuring HIIT (high-intensity interval training), yoga, strength training and other styles. A handy filter for video length could help if you only have a certain period of time to squeeze in a workout.

FitOn

FitOn is a free channel you can add on any Roku or Apple TV. You are required to make an account and put in your birthdate, height, weight and goal weight. You’ll also pick a fitness goal, whether it’s to lose weight, be healthy, build muscle, etc. Then, choose how many workouts per week you want, the length of time you have to work out and your favorite types of classes. FitOn creates a personalized program and then keeps track of how often you workout and how many calories you burn. There are also live classes you can attend online, all from your living room.

YouTube

Finally, the most obvious choice might be YouTube , which features a wide variety of fitness classes from yoga to cycling. For those counting their steps, YouTube even offers a bunch of videos that cater to logging maximum steps.

As of 2020, YouTube had more than 8,000 channels in the fitness community, with some of the most popular creators being physical therapist and strength coach Jeff Cavaliere , who has more than nine million subscribers, and Spanish creator Patry Jordan , who posts about HIIT exercises. Because it has so many offerings, the trick with YouTube might be to sift through the massive amounts of content to find a style and instructor you like who speaks your fitness language.

No matter which of these free streaming workout options you choose, exercising from home might be the factor that makes your 2023 fitness goals become reality.