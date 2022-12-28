ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deseret News

Netflix brings fitness workouts to its streaming service

By Amy Iverson
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INYh4_0jwgejyj00
Netflix wants to help you reach your fitness New Years resolutions in 2023. | Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Netflix and chill no more. Netflix is partnering with Nike to offer exercise content just in time for New Year’s resolutions.

Half of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions put exercising more at the top of their list, according to a YouGov survey from 2020. Netflix may make it easier for anyone hoping to fit exercise into their day by adding 30 hours of Nike Training Club content.

“The option to feel the burn and then directly transition into one of your favorite shows does have a certain appeal,” Netflix wrote in its announcement. Users can search “Nike” on Netflix to find the first batch of workouts starting Dec. 30. Additional programs will launch in 2023, but the first group of classes include five Nike Training Club programs which each include multiple episodes.

“Kickstart Fitness with the Basics” has 13 episodes, “Two Weeks to a Stronger Core” features seven episodes, “Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga” has six episodes, “HIIT & Strength with Tara” launches with 14 episodes and “Feel-Good Fitness” has six episodes.

Nike’s certified trainers lead each class and Netflix claims people of all fitness levels will find something just for them.

You can also download the Nike Training Club app where you enter information about yourself and your goals. The app can suggest daily workouts and even remind you to do them. The app also has guidance from wellness experts and athletes on nutrition, mindfulness and training techniques. It’s available for free for iOS and Android.

There are other options for skipping the gym and working out at home. Streaming your workouts can save money and time. Plus, some people just don’t like the idea of exercising around a bunch of strangers. Here are some other avenues for getting a workout from your TV.

Amazon Prime

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, check out the exercise videos available on Prime Video. Search for “exercise and fitness” and tons of channels and videos pop up. Choose videos featuring HIIT (high-intensity interval training), yoga, strength training and other styles. A handy filter for video length could help if you only have a certain period of time to squeeze in a workout.

FitOn

FitOn is a free channel you can add on any Roku or Apple TV. You are required to make an account and put in your birthdate, height, weight and goal weight. You’ll also pick a fitness goal, whether it’s to lose weight, be healthy, build muscle, etc. Then, choose how many workouts per week you want, the length of time you have to work out and your favorite types of classes. FitOn creates a personalized program and then keeps track of how often you workout and how many calories you burn. There are also live classes you can attend online, all from your living room.

YouTube

Finally, the most obvious choice might be YouTube , which features a wide variety of fitness classes from yoga to cycling. For those counting their steps, YouTube even offers a bunch of videos that cater to logging maximum steps.

As of 2020, YouTube had more than 8,000 channels in the fitness community, with some of the most popular creators being physical therapist and strength coach Jeff Cavaliere , who has more than nine million subscribers, and Spanish creator Patry Jordan , who posts about HIIT exercises. Because it has so many offerings, the trick with YouTube might be to sift through the massive amounts of content to find a style and instructor you like who speaks your fitness language.

No matter which of these free streaming workout options you choose, exercising from home might be the factor that makes your 2023 fitness goals become reality.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Tyla

You might accidentally be overpaying for your Netflix usage

The Christmas season is definitely up there with the most expensive times of year, so as we head into the New Year it's time to note that you might be overpaying for your Netflix usage. From Falling for Christmas to Glass Onion, the streaming service is home to tons of...
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
CNET

Is It Cheaper to Pay for Streaming or Cable? We Do the Math

Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
KANSAS STATE
ETOnline.com

Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!. It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
HAWAII STATE
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series is being removed, leaving fans livid

One of Netflix’s most watched TV series is being removed from the platform soon, and fans aren't particularly thrilled that they've only got a few weeks left to enjoy it. As far as streaming services go, Netflix is particularly notorious when it comes to shows coming and going. On more than one occasion I've logged on to watch a series only to discover it's been gone for some time. A lesson that you should never take things for granted? Maybe.
OK! Magazine

Jenna Ortega Sparks Backlash After Admitting She Filmed Dance Scene From Netflix's 'Wednesday' While Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

While Jenna Ortega was filming Netflix's hit show Wednesday, she came to set while she wasn't feeling well, which didn't sit well with others. In an interview, the 20-year-old star revealed her iconic dance was "her first day with COVID so it was awful to film." "I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when I do it’s not very bad – I had the body aches. I felt like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus,"...
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
52K+
Followers
31K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy