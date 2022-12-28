ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Clayton townhome burns to the ground because firefighters don’t have enough water pressure

By Steve Gehlbach, WSB-TV
 4 days ago
(CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga.) — A townhome complex in Clayton County was almost completely burned to the ground early Wednesday morning after fire officials did not have enough water pressure to efficiently put out the fire.

Firefighters rescued two adults and a toddler who were trapped on the second floor of their home at the Lakeside Townhomes in Riverdale, where the fire started. Eventually, officials were able to raise a ladder up to the balcony and get them down safely.

WSB’s Steve Gehlbach has been on the scene all morning, speaking to neighbors and fire officials.

Fire officials told Gehlbach that the Clayton County Fire Department had to put out the fire using only one stream of water. The county has remained on a water advisory for several days, after freezing temperatures have caused an issue with burst pipes and overall water supply.

The fire began at around 4:30 a.m., and nobody had to be taken to the hospital.

Residents at the complex say they’ve been without water since Christmas Day, this past Sunday.

