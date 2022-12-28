ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

CPB - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question. Campbell Soup is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 200 individual...
Zacks.com

Is ChampionX (CHX) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

CHX - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question. ChampionX is a member of our Construction group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits...
Zacks.com

Is Fulton Financial (FULT) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

FULT - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Zacks.com

Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Aerospace Stocks Now

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Zacks.com

Dell Technologies (DELL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DELL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $40.22, moving +1% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the computer...
Zacks.com

Why Fast-paced Mover Ranger Energy (RNGR) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors

Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Zacks.com

Flex (FLEX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FLEX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.36, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the electronics designer and manufacturer...
Zacks.com

Simon Property (SPG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

SPG - Free Report) closed at $117.32, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%. Coming into today, shares of the shopping mall real estate investment trust had lost...
Zacks.com

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

AMD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $64.79, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had...
Zacks.com

Richardson Electronics (RELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

RELL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.33, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic components and communication...
Zacks.com

V.F. (VFC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

VFC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.61, moving +0.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the maker of brands such...
Zacks.com

TSCDY vs. WMT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

TSCDY - Free Report) and Walmart (. WMT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that...
Zacks.com

Paramount Global-B (PARA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Paramount Global-B ( PARA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $16.88, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CVE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.41, moving +0.57% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Coming into today, shares of the oil company had...
Zacks.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NEX - Free Report) closed at $9.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

SWKS - Free Report) closed at $91.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
Zacks.com

Analog Devices (ADI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ADI - Free Report) closed at $164.03, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%. Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor maker had lost 4.37% over the past...
Zacks.com

HDSN or ASHTY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

HDSN - Free Report) and Ashtead Group PLC (. ASHTY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our...
Zacks.com

Talkspace, Inc. (TALK) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why

TALK - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks...

