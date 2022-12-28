Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Related
Eater
2022’s Saddest Restaurant Closures
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was 2022’s saddest restaurant closure?
Mangia! The Best New Italian Restaurant in New Jersey You Need to Visit
When it comes to different types of cuisine, one of the most popular around the world is Italian. Italian food has appeal around the world, around America, and right here in New Jersey. It's no wonder that when you have a new Italian restaurant open, it becomes news. Even bigger news when it's an outstanding new Italian restaurant.
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.
36-year-old Camden Sylvia lived in Manhattan, New York, with her boyfriend, 54-year-old Michael Sullivan. Camden was a painter who worked at a real estate agency while Michael was an actor who worked at an art gallery. The couple lived on the fifth floor of an apartment building on 76 Pearl Street in the financial district near several popular tourism areas. Since Michael had lived in the apartment for 21 years prior to Camden moving in, their 1,600 sq ft rent-controlled unit was only $304 a month, a dream for any New Yorker.
Galleria Mall To Close In March
Galleria MallPhoto by(Yonkers Times) WHITE PLAINS, NY− As shoppers in the Galleria Mall in White Plains, New York were indulging in their holiday shopping this past December, many had no idea that it was a bittersweet affair. As it turns out, this is the last holiday season that the Galleria Mall would take part in. The mall as a whole will be closing this upcoming March.
Comments / 0