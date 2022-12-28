ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

RadarOnline

SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family

Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
TODAY.com

Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce

Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Leaves Another Comment On Ex Tom Brady’s Instagram After Divorce

Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, 42, proved she is keeping things amicable with her ex, Tom Brady, 45, by commenting on his Dec. 5 Instagram post. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” the NFL player captioned the adorable photo with his kids. Gisele then showed her love for her family by commenting on the post with a red heart emoji, as she also did on Tom’s Nov. 23 photo. In the recent photo, Tom was pictured bear-hugging his daughter, Vivian, and his son, Benjamin, 12.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

