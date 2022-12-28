Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTampa, FL
Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023MadocClearwater, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
Related
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
Bloody New York City New Year's Eve 'gang related' stabbing in Times Square sends man to hospital
An altercation between two men in Times Square on Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with stab wounds while the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family
Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
Shocked Pat Sajak Drops Cards After Contestant's Awkward Comment
Wheel Of Fortune might seem easy at times, but it can be immensely difficult for contestants on the stage playing it for real. This has been made evident time and time again by players missing easy puzzles or making costly mistakes or just not doing well at the game. Well...
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
O.J. Simpson finally addresses the rumor of him being Khloe Kardashian's father, "“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."
Derek Jeter recalls times he had to 'bite tongue' amid personal life gossip
Derek Jeter mastered the art of keeping his personal life private — but sometimes that came at the expense of staying silent on plenty of stories.
Idaho murder suspect Kohberger's Pennsylvania classmates say he was 'bright,' awkward, bullied in school
A friend of the suspect arrested in connection with the Idaho quadruple murder told Fox News Digital that the Bryan Christopher Kohlberger she knew was a genius who was interested in what makes "humans tick" but had trouble relating to other peers.
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
TODAY.com
Tom Brady shares pictures of his first Christmas with kids since divorce
Tom Brady had a special Christmas celebration with his kids, Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. On Dec. 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a picture of his three children standing in front of the Christmas tree on his Instagram Stories, along with an animated image that Benjamin made.
Gisele Bundchen Spends the Holidays With Her and Tom Brady’s Kids in Brazil After Divorce: ‘So Good to Be Back Home’
Returning to her roots. Gisele Bündchen kicked off the holiday season with a trip to Brazil with son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, by her side. "It's my Rio Grande do Sul Heaven, Sun, South, Earth and Color Where everything that is planted grows and what blooms the most is love," the model, 42, […]
Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton ‘clutched her pearls’ when she suggested this
Miley Cyrus discussed her New Year's hosting gig with Dolly Parton this week and reflected on her wild 20s and her New Year's resolution inspired by her country legend godmother.
Gisele Bundchen Leaves Another Comment On Ex Tom Brady’s Instagram After Divorce
Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, 42, proved she is keeping things amicable with her ex, Tom Brady, 45, by commenting on his Dec. 5 Instagram post. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” the NFL player captioned the adorable photo with his kids. Gisele then showed her love for her family by commenting on the post with a red heart emoji, as she also did on Tom’s Nov. 23 photo. In the recent photo, Tom was pictured bear-hugging his daughter, Vivian, and his son, Benjamin, 12.
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Fox News
917K+
Followers
4K+
Post
712M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0