Putin's thug army: Russia deploys soccer hooligans to Ukraine as war drags on
Russian President Vladimir Putin originally deployed Chechen mercenaries and prisoners but now appears to be deploying soccer thugs he tried to ban from stadiums ahead of the 2018 World Cup.
Kremlin showing cracks as Putin fires another general, British Intelligence says
Putin will change out the lead of the Western Group of Forces for the fourth time this year, with the previous colonel-general serving for only three months.
Brazil's Silva sworn in, pledges to rebuild country, hold outgoing Bolsonaro admin accountable
Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn-in as president, promising to rebuild the country and hold members of his predecessor's administration accountable.
Prince Harry should be stripped of royal title after Netflix series, almost half of the British public says
Almost half of the British public believes Prince Harry should lose his royal title after his Netflix docuseries was released, according to new polling
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Bloody New York City New Year's Eve 'gang related' stabbing in Times Square sends man to hospital
An altercation between two men in Times Square on Saturday morning sent one man to the hospital with stab wounds while the suspect fled the scene on foot.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton ‘clutched her pearls’ when she suggested this
Miley Cyrus discussed her New Year's hosting gig with Dolly Parton this week and reflected on her wild 20s and her New Year's resolution inspired by her country legend godmother.
Texas man convicted of murdering girlfriend captured after nearly year-long manhunt
Matthew Edgar, 26, is back in custody after fleeing during a Texas murder trial earlier this year where he was convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend.
3 big mistakes that can give scammers access to your bank accounts
Over $3 billion a year is estimated to be lost due to elder scams because they are typically financially secure, have good credit and are trusting.
Idaho murder suspect Kohberger's Pennsylvania classmates say he was 'bright,' awkward, bullied in school
A friend of the suspect arrested in connection with the Idaho quadruple murder told Fox News Digital that the Bryan Christopher Kohlberger she knew was a genius who was interested in what makes "humans tick" but had trouble relating to other peers.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Biden believes Secret Service 'lying' about White House dog bite incident, claims agents are pro-'MAGA': Book
A new book promises to reveal details about President Joe Biden’s distrust of his Secret Service agents, especially around his prized German shepherd, Major.
Idaho murders: Slain student's dad says alleged killer's arrest is 'first sense of joy' in weeks
The father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves the arrest of her alleged killer is the "first sense of joy in seven weeks."
Nancy Grace dissects revelations from the Idaho murders suspect: He went in with the 'intent to kill'
"Fox Nation" host Nancy Grace reacts to news of a suspect in custody in the Idaho murders and analyzes what's next in the investigation on 'Hannity.'
