If real justice is to be served, there will be no photos, statues or figurines of Biden anywhere in the White House when he finally vacates the residence. If liberals are looking to erase disturbing parts of America’s history, the Biden ‘presidency’ is the most disturbing of all. The years of ‘Squatter’s Rights’ should be forgotten forever.
The socialist democrats keep trying to erase this countries history. Good or bad it is our history, and history teaches us the difference between good and bad and what we did as a country that was right and what was wrong . Stop trying to erase our history, history is our teacher and we and future generations need our history.
Can we sign a bill that will remove a bust of Him from the White House???... Better yet... Let's Just remove Him from the White House!!!... Happy New Year!!!...
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
