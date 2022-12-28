Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Princetonian
Farewell to the 146th Managing Board of the ‘Prince’
In January 2022, we introduced the 146th Managing Board. Today, we’re asking them to look back on their year at the helm of Princeton’s paper of record as they close out their terms. Below, you can read some of the pieces mentioned in the episode. Architecture professor fired...
Daily Princetonian
STONE COLD: Women's basketball ekes out 56–54 victory over Rhode Island
When Madison St. Rose stepped up to the right side block on Wednesday, all she knew was she probably wasn't going to finish the play on her feet. The first-year guard was staring down Rhode Island guard Ines Debroise, a fellow rookie, who was barreling full speed ahead toward the rim with just six seconds left on the clock. The score was tied at 54 apiece and Princeton desperately needed a defensive stop.
Comments / 0