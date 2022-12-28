When Madison St. Rose stepped up to the right side block on Wednesday, all she knew was she probably wasn't going to finish the play on her feet. The first-year guard was staring down Rhode Island guard Ines Debroise, a fellow rookie, who was barreling full speed ahead toward the rim with just six seconds left on the clock. The score was tied at 54 apiece and Princeton desperately needed a defensive stop.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO