Ohio State

DeWine nominates next potential OhioEPA director

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has nominated someone to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OhioEPA).

According to a release, DeWine nominated Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of Ohio EPA. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace outgoing director Laurie A. Stevenson, who announced her intent to retire at the end of the year.

‘Leave nobody behind’: DeWine reflects on 2022, looks forward to new year

Vogel served as policy director for DeWine in his first term and contributed to the launch of H2Ohio , a water quality initiative.

DeWine said, “Because she worked with me as policy director, Anne knows my priorities and will provide leadership to this important agency charged with protecting Ohio’s air, land and water.”

Related
The Cincinnati Post

Political cronyism, musical chairs, and the unqualified people who benefit - from county court to the Supreme Court

Unqualified Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, to be appointed as Justice of Ohio's highest court with no experience on the bench.Photo byCincinnati Enquirer. Joseph T. Deters hasn’t ever served a day on the bench – but, he’ll be appointed an Ohio Supreme Court Justice next week. Not a drop of experience weighing 2 sides of an argument and it doesn’t matter. Governor DeWine doesn’t care. He’s presided over one of the most corrupt states in the country , he’s re-won the governor’s office, he’s in his final term, and he’s got nothing to lose.
OHIO STATE
Ballotpedia News

These Ohio State Senate candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for 17 of 33 seats in the Ohio State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 25-8 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 14 of 17 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change

Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, …. Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency.
OHIO STATE
953wiki.com

Governors Beshear and DeWine and Senator McConnell Announce Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion in Federal Grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
KENTUCKY STATE
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

What new election laws could mean for Ohio voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes to Ohio’s election laws are now awaiting signature on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk and Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he has been asking for some of those changes and others he would have done differently, but overall, said there is always room for improvement. The new legislation would require […]
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

ODOT Starting New Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, has introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The new RTPO will provide local public agencies access to more funding. The RTPO will provide local...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

DeWine voices continued support to fix the weed problem at Indian Lake

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is continuing his support for fixing the weed problem in Indian Lake in 2023. In October, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different kinds of aquatic vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio Casino Control Commission seeks $350,000 fine against DraftKings

DraftKings hasn’t yet taken a bet in Ohio, but it already faces a steep potential penalty from the state’s casino control commission. The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced today it has notified the sports betting operator that it intends to take administrative action against the company for violating the Ohio’s sports betting advertising rules, according to a release.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Psychic medium lays out predictions for Ohio in 2023

Empathy is apparently what Ohio needs in 2023. Mindy Drayer spoke with professional psychic medium Tina Blankenship about what she sees for Ohio in the new year. Higher prices and more crime are just two examples. Watch this interview to find out the rest.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Top 10 of 2022: No. 1

Per tradition, we love to take a look at the top posts online from the previous year. It offers many insights into the hot topics, concerns and interests of Ohio agriculture. Between Christmas and New Year’s we’re counting down the top 10 web stories from 2022. Here’s No....
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Winter Birding Opportunities Abound in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.
OHIO STATE
