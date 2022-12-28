DeWine nominates next potential OhioEPA director

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that he has nominated someone to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OhioEPA).

According to a release, DeWine nominated Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of Ohio EPA. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace outgoing director Laurie A. Stevenson, who announced her intent to retire at the end of the year.

Vogel served as policy director for DeWine in his first term and contributed to the launch of H2Ohio , a water quality initiative.

DeWine said, “Because she worked with me as policy director, Anne knows my priorities and will provide leadership to this important agency charged with protecting Ohio’s air, land and water.”

