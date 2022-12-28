Look: Mike Gundy Threatens Reporter During Testy Press Conference Exchange

Oklahoma State ended its season with a loss Tuesday night, falling 24-17 to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The defeat marked the fifth in the past six games for the Cowboys, who started the season 7-1 and climbed as high as No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

Given his team's late-season collapse, it's no surprise that longtime Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy had to face a few tough questions after Tuesday's loss — and that the short-fused coach didn't take them particularly well.

Gundy was asked by a reporter whether or not he would consider making any changes to his coaching staff during the offseason.

He took offense to the question, even threatening to revoke the reporter's access to his program as a result.

Check out the full exchange below, courtesy of Ben Hutchens of O'Colly Sports.

"Do you think I would tell you if I was making staff changes?" Gundy asked the reporter. "Then why would you ask? I might have to cut you out. Don't be an ass. I mean, those are people's lives, that's people's families. Right? Don't mess with people's families. Let's do this the right way."

Gundy insisted that his frosty response wasn't a result of having lost Tuesday's game.

"I'm not mad about the game," he said. "I just don't like ignorance."

While Gundy was well within his rights not to answer the question, threatening to revoke the reporter's access seems a bit harsh. Considering how his team stumbled down the stretch, staff changes seem like a realistic possibility.

Then again, it's not exactly a surprise coming from Gundy. The 18th-year head coach has always been colorful, for better or worse.

He's certainly no stranger to delivering epic answers during press conferences. His "I'm a man, I'm 40" rant from 2007 is one of the most famous in college football history.

Hopefully the tension between Gundy and the reporter will thaw during the offseason and Gundy doesn't actually follow through with his threat.