Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Changes Coming to Jamaica Plain’s Arborway Parkway
In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, the ongoing redesign project for the Arborway Parkway continues advancing closer to the final design phase with the goal of improving safety and accessibility for all corridor users including bicyclists and pedestrians. Serving as one of the links connecting a string of parks along Boston's...
WCVB
MBTA Orange Line issue complicates First Night Boston transportation
BOSTON — The MBTA is offering free service after 8 p.m. for First Night, but the recent discovery of an electrical problem that forced several trains out of service is causing Orange Line riders to have longer waits between trains. MBTA officials said the issue was discovered during a...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WCVB
Mary Chung, Beloved Cambridge, Massachusetts, restaurant closing at end of year
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Mary Chung has been feeding the hungry bellies of visitors to Cambridge's Central Square with Sichuan-style dishes for decades. But some Sunday morning, the restaurant on Massachusetts Avenue will be closing its doors for good. A sign near the doorway tells customers, "The stars are aligning...
Boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay erupts in flames
QUINCY, Mass — Fire crews were on the water Friday night after a boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay caught fire, shooting flames high into the air. Quincy firefighters responded to the scene before 7:30 p.m. and were able to eventually extinguish the blaze. It is not yet known...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Provincetown restaurant destroyed in flood during last week’s storm
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Paul Fanizzi had a bad feeling Friday morning. His restaurant along the water in Provincetown has weathered bad storms before, but this one felt different. “It flooded everything. It took everything out,” Fanizzi said. The storm surge Friday broke through the dining room wall of...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
Nobscot Convenience & Deli To Be Sold
FRAMINGHAM – Nobscot Convenience & Deli in Framingham is being sold. Earlier this month, the 5-member Framingham License Commission approved a liquor license transfer for the property at 908 Edgell Road in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham. The Commission voted unanimously for the “Transfer of License,...
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lottery
Boston Metrolist has announced a housing lottery for The Charlestown, a senior 62+ community in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. A small number of the available apartments will offer truly affordable rent for those who qualify.
Dorchester building evacuates after tank leaks 200 gallons of oil
A Dorchester building was evacuated Thursday night when an oil tank leaked approximately 200 gallons of oil. According to the Boston Fire Department, crews declared a level 2 Hazmat at the Thane Street building and promptly evacuated the building. Hamzat Technicians are still on scene to monitor the air quality...
whdh.com
‘Mary Strong’: South Dennis community rallying around woman battling cancer
DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - South Dennis community members are showing their support for a woman who is battling cancer by hanging signs on their doors to show they’re part of the “Mary Strong” movement. “The support is so overwhelming that just going around the block brings tears...
Coming Soon to the Neighborhood: Dumpling Daughter
Dumpling Daughter– a local restaurant group that specializes in buns, noodles, and, most importantly dumplings – will be opening on West Broadway soon. According to our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk, Dumplin Daughter has locations in Weston, Cambridge, and Brookline and will be expanding to South Boston on West Broadway – the exact address is not known yet – but we did hear a rumor it may be opening in the old Lee Chen’s spot.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: the Tax Man Cometh #mayorkoch
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: the Tax Man Cometh. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. While many are likely still digging out from underneath the debris left behind from Christmas as well as dealing with exchanging gifts, the Koch Maladministration is in the process of piling on with its latest shakedown of local taxpayers.
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
universalhub.com
Boston in 2022: Murders
Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
