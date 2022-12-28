ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

97.5 WOKQ

Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
HAMPTON, NH
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Fall River home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
FALL RIVER, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Changes Coming to Jamaica Plain’s Arborway Parkway

In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, the ongoing redesign project for the Arborway Parkway continues advancing closer to the final design phase with the goal of improving safety and accessibility for all corridor users including bicyclists and pedestrians. Serving as one of the links connecting a string of parks along Boston's...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA Orange Line issue complicates First Night Boston transportation

BOSTON — The MBTA is offering free service after 8 p.m. for First Night, but the recent discovery of an electrical problem that forced several trains out of service is causing Orange Line riders to have longer waits between trains. MBTA officials said the issue was discovered during a...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Nobscot Convenience & Deli To Be Sold

FRAMINGHAM – Nobscot Convenience & Deli in Framingham is being sold. Earlier this month, the 5-member Framingham License Commission approved a liquor license transfer for the property at 908 Edgell Road in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham. The Commission voted unanimously for the “Transfer of License,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Caught in Southie

Coming Soon to the Neighborhood: Dumpling Daughter

Dumpling Daughter– a local restaurant group that specializes in buns, noodles, and, most importantly dumplings – will be opening on West Broadway soon. According to our friends at Boston Restaurant Talk, Dumplin Daughter has locations in Weston, Cambridge, and Brookline and will be expanding to South Boston on West Broadway – the exact address is not known yet – but we did hear a rumor it may be opening in the old Lee Chen’s spot.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: the Tax Man Cometh #mayorkoch

Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: the Tax Man Cometh. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. While many are likely still digging out from underneath the debris left behind from Christmas as well as dealing with exchanging gifts, the Koch Maladministration is in the process of piling on with its latest shakedown of local taxpayers.
QUINCY, MA
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
universalhub.com

Boston in 2022: Murders

Through Christmas Day, Boston Police reported 41 murders in 2022, one more than in 2021, but 15 fewer than in 2020. But that's small comfort to the family and friends of the people who were gunned down or stabbed to death this year - including the families and friends of Rasante Osorio, shot to death at just 14, of Max Hylton, murdered in his own barbershop and all the other victims this year. Urvin Gerald had made a good life as a landscaper, but dreamed of returning to his native Montserrat; Tefan Ivy served with the Marines in Afghanistan and leaves behind his partner and their young daughter. Daniel Martinez, visiting from Chicago, had also served in the Marines, but was, authorities say, killed by a bouncer at a Union Street bar.
BOSTON, MA

