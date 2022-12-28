NDSU dominated from start to finish, beating rival UND 71-49 in Grand Forks on Friday night. The Bison led for the whole game besides UND getting out to a 2-0 start. NDSU led by as many as 26 in this one and dominated in every facet of the game. The Bison shot 48.1% from the floor and 10-21 from the three point line and held UND to 30.2% for the game. NDSU was led by Grant Nelson with 18 points while Andrew Morgan pitched in with 15 points and Boden Skunberg added 14 points. UND was led by Tsotne Tsartsidze and A'Jahni Levias with 10 points. The Bison move to 1-2 in conference play while UND falls to 0-2.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO