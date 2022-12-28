Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
NDSU dominates UND to pick up conference win
NDSU dominated from start to finish, beating rival UND 71-49 in Grand Forks on Friday night. The Bison led for the whole game besides UND getting out to a 2-0 start. NDSU led by as many as 26 in this one and dominated in every facet of the game. The Bison shot 48.1% from the floor and 10-21 from the three point line and held UND to 30.2% for the game. NDSU was led by Grant Nelson with 18 points while Andrew Morgan pitched in with 15 points and Boden Skunberg added 14 points. UND was led by Tsotne Tsartsidze and A'Jahni Levias with 10 points. The Bison move to 1-2 in conference play while UND falls to 0-2.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
The Frisco Frenzy Podcast: Tyler Merriam
Join Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman as they're joined by Tyler Merriam, associate athletic director for media and lead radio play-by-play for football, men's basketball, baseball, and softball at South Dakota State. They discuss the history of how both North Dakota State and South Dakota State moved from Division II to Division I, what the Dakota Marker rivalry means to both programs, and more!
valleynewslive.com
Fargo-Moorhead residents ready for 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Excitement is in the air, parties are getting ready and Fargo-Moorhead residents are preparing to ring in the new year. 2023 is just around the corner. “I’m actually graduating from NDSU with my BSN for nursing so looking forward for what that means to...
FOX Sports
Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison visit conference foe North Dakota
North Dakota State Bison (3-11, 0-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-8, 0-1 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -1; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Omot and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks host Grant Nelson and the North Dakota State Bison in Summit play. The Fightin' Hawks are...
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Reece Winkelman & Trey Lance divide Marshall for FCS Title Game between SDSU & NDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the FCS Championship a week from Sunday the city of Marshall, Minnesota, will be divided thanks to two of their favorite sons having history with South Dakota State and North Dakota State. SDSU senior defensive lineman Reece Winkelman graduated from Marshall in 2017...
herosports.com
Herder: NDSU vs. SDSU FCS Championship Prediction
2022 record: 92-43 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Will it be that SDSU has overtaken NDSU as the top team in the FCS, winning four straight over the Bison and ending their streak of four consecutive fall national titles? And will it be that the Bison are coming back to the FCS pack after another less-dominant regular season, nearly losing to UIW in the semifinals, and then losing their fourth game in a row to SDSU?
valleynewslive.com
Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the Delarosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago Delarosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.
lakesarearadio.net
‘Cave People’ on Display in Detroit Lakes City Park Create Buzz
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Cave people are on display at the Detroit Lakes City Park. The Sculptures hidden in the Detroit Lakes City Park by Project 412 were created by artist Zach Schumack. Zug Zug and Zara, two mannequin cave people ensconced in plexiglass will be on display. Originally Zug Zug was commissioned for an ad agency, but during Covid, Schumack and his Leonic Collective worked with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to hide Zug Zug in Theodore Wirth Park. Now Zug Zug and his companion Zara are spending their winter in Detroit Lakes.
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
valleynewslive.com
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
valleynewslive.com
Top baby names of 2022 at Essentia Health
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Essentia Health in Fargo released its top baby names for 2022!. They say 1,103 babies were born at their Fargo location. Of those, here are the top names:. Violet - 6 Charlotte (5), Charolette (1) - 6 Nora (5), Norah (1) - 6 Amelia...
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area may ring in New Year with another Winter Storm
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Lakes Area may ring in the New Year with another winter storm. The National Weather Service says winter impacts are possible, but uncertainty remains with the track of the system and how sever it might be. Forecasters expect the system to move into the Lakes Area January 2 and 3, with a 60% chance of 2 inches of snow or more across West Central Minnesota.
valleynewslive.com
Ring in the New Year! Essentia Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In the early hours of New Year’s Day, LeeAnna Starr Gonzalez Mendez was born at 2:47 a.m. at the Essentia Health-Fargo. Both Takeasha Hull and Alex Gonzalez of Lisbon, welcomed in their baby girl who weighed at eight pounds and 13 ounces. LeeAnna...
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department wins Battle of the Badges Blood Drive
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is taking home the trophy in the Battle of the Badges blood drive. The West Fargo Police and Fire Departments recently held a friendly three-day competition to see which organization could attract the most donations for Vitalant. Team Law won with...
kfgo.com
Lindquist announces plan to camp outside Good Morning America
FARGO (KFGO) – Operation Sleep Out was set to end Saturday night at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, but Mark J. Lindquist announced Friday night that he has one night left after that. Lindquist said his campaign to raise awareness, money, and supplies for the people of Ukraine has...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Police: Missing teen found in Detroit Lakes
(Fargo, ND) -- A local family is resting a bit easier after some welcome news came down the wire Monday evening. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Hailie Carlson was found in Detroit Lakes and is safe. Carlson, who went missing early on Christmas Day, had been...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man hurt in Wilkin County rollover crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was injured in a rollover crash in Wilkin County Saturday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on I-94 E just before 8:30 a.m. A Minnesota State Patrol report states the driver lost control causing the vehicle to go into a ditch before...
Comments / 0