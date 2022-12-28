On 12/30/2022 at approximately 9:00AM an officer with the City of Fulton Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle later found to be operated by 40-year-old, James M. Dougherty, of Solvay. Dougherty initially provided a false name and date of birth to the investigating Officer in an attempt to elude the Police from determining his correct name due to him having a suspended operating status. Dougherty was subsequently taken into Police custody for his driving status and providing false information. Upon being taken into custody Dougherty was found to be in possession of approximately 568 individually packaged glassine envelopes, commonly used for the packaging of heroin, all of which contained an off white powder that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Furthermore, Dougherty was found to be in possession of a large quantity of US currency as well as scales and packaging material commonly used in the distribution of illicit drugs. Dougherty was charged with the following:

FULTON, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO