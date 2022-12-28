Read full article on original website
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Interview: Sheriff Carpinelli and Sheriff Maciol join North Country News to warn the dangers and consequences of DWI, impaired driving
Image via the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. We are about to ring-in 2023 and local law enforcement agencies are hopeful that you will do so safely and responsibly. With increased patrols ready to nail impaired and intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli and Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joined North Country News Saturday for the last on-air interview of 2022.
Troopers: Woman possessed cocaine with intent to sell
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State police say a Rochester woman possessed baggies of cocaine when she was pulled over in the town of Morristown on Thursday. Troopers say 35-year-old Shameika West was pulled over on County Route 6 shortly after noon. Police say she also had drug paraphernalia that...
Drug Arrest Made by Fulton Police following Traffic Stop
On 12/30/2022 at approximately 9:00AM an officer with the City of Fulton Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle later found to be operated by 40-year-old, James M. Dougherty, of Solvay. Dougherty initially provided a false name and date of birth to the investigating Officer in an attempt to elude the Police from determining his correct name due to him having a suspended operating status. Dougherty was subsequently taken into Police custody for his driving status and providing false information. Upon being taken into custody Dougherty was found to be in possession of approximately 568 individually packaged glassine envelopes, commonly used for the packaging of heroin, all of which contained an off white powder that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Furthermore, Dougherty was found to be in possession of a large quantity of US currency as well as scales and packaging material commonly used in the distribution of illicit drugs. Dougherty was charged with the following:
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
Temporary shelter switching to daytime hours
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The county-run warming center in Watertown will change up its hours next week and no longer remain open 24-7. Starting next Wednesday, January 4, the shelter on Main Avenue will switch to daytime hours. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Jefferson County emergency homeless shelter to begin closing at night
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The emergency homeless shelter in Watertown will cut down its hours after the start of the new year, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Board of Legislators. On January 4, 2022, the 24-hour shelter, located at 137 Main Avenue in the City...
Some unhappy with upcoming changes at temporary homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter is preparing to shorten its hours in the new year and efforts are in the works to provide warm meals and other services. But, those staying there aren’t happy. The shelter opened on the heels of a November storm....
4 receive minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Watertown Thursday night. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in front of the Stewart’s Shop on the corner of North Massey and Coffeen streets. Both vehicles were damaged. Police say one of...
Man accused of living inside school for 2 days, then breaking into department store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are calling it a “Blizzard Burglary Blitz Bust.”. Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responded to an alarm at Runnings in Watertown’s Pioneer Plaza. The deputy found a pickup truck with a plow parked near a damaged...
Rome man charged with attempted assault, unlawful imprisonment following domestic incident in Waterville
WATERVILLE, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing several charges following a domestic incident in the village of Waterville on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. and the victim's residence. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 28-year-old Ross Tuzzolino was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a...
Irma E. Geng, 101, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Irma E. Geng, 101, Watertown, widow of Michael Geng, passed away Wednesday, December 28th, 2022, at the Samaritan Keep Home where she has resided for 2 years. The funeral mass will be 10 am Monday, January 2nd, 2023, at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St.,...
St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge sworn in
Judge Michelle Holmes Ladouceur was sworn in to the seat of St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge on Thursday in Canton. Retiring Surrogate Court Judge John Richey administered the oath of office and husband Jason and son Grayson hold the bible. NCNow photo by Sean McNamara.
North Country man charged with grand larceny in Lewis County, Troopers say
DENMARK- Police say a North Country man is accused of larceny in Lewis County. Anthony M. Howland, 35, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree. Troopers say the charge was filed in the town of Denmark.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
Clayton, Depauville fire departments merge
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Better response times, more volunteers, and consolidated training. They’re all benefits that two Jefferson County fire departments hope to see as they merge into one department. “Clayton and Depauville fire are out of service and the Town of Clayton Fire Department is...
Four people flee burning home in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people, including two children, escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and...
Sheriff Carpinelli: Intoxication is a possible factor in Thursday’s fatal snowmobile accident in West Turin
LEWIS COUNTY- The unfortunate news of Lewis County’s first fatal snowmobile accident this season surfaced earlier today and according to Sheriff Carpinelli, intoxication is currently considered a possible factor. “Pending a further investigation on the case,” the Sheriff told us Friday morning. Image by Brian Trainor. Emergency responders...
Year-round Lewis County camp destroyed by Wednesday fire
WATSON- An electrical issue is to blame for a camp that was destroyed in a Wednesday blaze in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 11:00 a.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls from 7533 Kotel Road, town of Watson. Owner Keith Davoy told authorities that he was venturing...
Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeremiah J. Colwell, 42, of State St., passed away on December 26, 2022 at his home. Services will be held privately by the family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
Georgia Duprey, 66, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Georgia Duprey, 66, passed away on Wednesday at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 pm at the Gouverneur VFW. Arrangements are with Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
