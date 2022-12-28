Read full article on original website
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami
Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
thesfnews.com
Brandon Gorski Identified As Victim Of Hit-And-Run
SAN FRANCISCO—Brandon Gorski, 38, was identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on Wednesday, December 28. The accident occurred near Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf. Police are still looking for a suspect responisble for Gorski’s death. No...
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Newark Firefighters Attempt Rescue of Man Who Fell Into a Bin of Gypsum Powder
Firefighters in Newark struggled to rescue a person who’d fallen into a four-story commercial hopper filled with gypsum powder. To explain: a commercial hopper is a form of very large industrial bin, and gypsum powder is a mineral often used in fertilizer, plaster, and chalk, but it is highly irritating to the skin and mucous membranes. The man was pulled out in about an hour, but had lost consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene. [KRON4 / East Bay Times]
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
Man facing multiple charges for racist, homophobic assaults in East Bay, DA says
The Colorado man arrested after two racist and homophobic assaults in the East Bay has been charged with multiple criminal counts, the Contra Costa County DA's Office said.
SFist
South SF Teen Allegedly Steals Car, Rams Into Multiple Other Cars On Two-Hour Joyride Before Police Catch Him
A wild car chase tore through South San Francisco Tuesday afternoon, with the alleged car thief crashing into several cars and a police cruiser, yet this alleged car thief is a mere 15 years old. The latest and quite crazy Bay Area car chase story comes to us from the...
Oakland's Little Saigon sees second murder in as many weeks
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood experienced its second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in a little more than two weeks when someone was killed there Thursday. Thursday's fatal shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The victim's name was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The killing is the 120th of the year in Oakland, compared to 134 at this time last year, police said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said though the number of slayings is slightly down from a year ago, "It is still tragic to have 120 homicides in the city of Oakland."He said, "We don't need to see another year like this."Oakland police will continue to employ a strategy in the new year that police have employed over the past few months, Armstrong said. A shooting on Dec. 17 claimed the life of a man in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue, also in the Little Saigon neighborhood.
EXCLUSIVE: Thieves steal visiting young children's Christmas presents in SF car break-in
This break-in happened weeks after two photographers -- one in the middle of taking wedding photos -- were attacked and robbed at gunpoint outside the Palace of Fine Arts.
NBC Bay Area
Where is Father Castillo? New Answers on Oakland Priest Who Left Country After Abuse Claims
Oakland priest Father Alexander Castillo seemingly vanished in the months after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor. Yet four years later, the Diocese of Oakland still won’t answer many basic questions about the incident, details about what happened, where Castillo is today, and whether the priest might be a danger to children elsewhere.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: I-880 Shut Down In Oakland After Major Crash
A multiple-injury crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday on northbound I-880 at Fruitvale in Oakland, leading to all lanes being shut down. The crash involved a jackknifed big rig and two other vehicles, and all northbound lanes reopened by 6:40 a.m. [KPIX / KRON4]. The ice-skating rink at Union Square...
Person who fell into 4-story commercial hopper rescued by Alameda County FD
NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — A person who fell into a four-story commercial hopper in the City of Newark on Tuesday was rescued by Alameda County firefighters, according to a tweet from Alameda County FD. The department responded to a confined space rescue call in Newark with a report of an individual entrapped inside a hopper. […]
Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered, police say
Police said an East Palo Alto woman who was reported as missing nearly one month ago was murdered.
'Smile of gold': Latest Stockton serial killing victim Mervin Harmon remembered as easygoing, loving father
STOCKTON, Calif. — A loving father, a talented cook and an easygoing family man is how family and friends are remembering Oakland native Mervin Harmon, one of the victims in the Stockton serial killings case. Prosecutors allege suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee shot and killed Harmon on Apr....
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU's Roberta Gonzales witnesses big rig crash on I-880 in Oakland
KTVU's Roberta Gonzales witnesses big rig crash on I-880 in Oakland and gives a live report in the rain. She's been stuck behind the crash for four hours at this point.
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
