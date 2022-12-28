ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Person rescued from submerged car in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after becoming trapped in their submerged car in San Mateo, according to video shot on the scene. Video from the scene shows a black Hyundai full submerged in multiple feet of water on 42nd Avenue between El Camino Real and Pacific Boulevard. San Mateo Fire Department […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Two Bay Area Residents Face Federal Charges in Alleged Kidnapping and Ransom Scheme in Miami

Two Bay Area residents have been charged with allegedly kidnapping of a family and holding them hostage for a $100,000 ransom. Federal prosecutors have reportedly secured an indictment against six people, including the Bay Area residents, involved in the plot, in which the suspected motive was a dispute over a $100,000 debt, according to court records (the victims were reportedly unharmed). [Mercury News]
thesfnews.com

Brandon Gorski Identified As Victim Of Hit-And-Run

SAN FRANCISCO—Brandon Gorski, 38, was identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on Wednesday, December 28. The accident occurred near Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf. Police are still looking for a suspect responisble for Gorski’s death. No...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Newark Firefighters Attempt Rescue of Man Who Fell Into a Bin of Gypsum Powder

Firefighters in Newark struggled to rescue a person who’d fallen into a four-story commercial hopper filled with gypsum powder. To explain: a commercial hopper is a form of very large industrial bin, and gypsum powder is a mineral often used in fertilizer, plaster, and chalk, but it is highly irritating to the skin and mucous membranes. The man was pulled out in about an hour, but had lost consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene. [KRON4 / East Bay Times]
NEWARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland's Little Saigon sees second murder in as many weeks

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood experienced its second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in a little more than two weeks when someone was killed there Thursday. Thursday's fatal shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The victim's name was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The killing is the 120th of the year in Oakland, compared to 134 at this time last year, police said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said though the number of slayings is slightly down from a year ago, "It is still tragic to have 120 homicides in the city of Oakland."He said, "We don't need to see another year like this."Oakland police will continue to employ a strategy in the new year that police have employed over the past few months, Armstrong said. A shooting on Dec. 17 claimed the life of a man in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue, also in the Little Saigon neighborhood.  
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

