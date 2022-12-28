ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, KY

fox56news.com

Crews working to repair water line break in Paris

PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – Crews in Paris are working to repair a water line break on Eighth Street. The City of Paris took to Facebook to ask everyone in the city to conserve all use of water immediately until the line is repaired. Anyone who has not received...
PARIS, KY
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Winchester businesses recovering from weekend weather

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Warmer weather may be moving in, but the winter storm is leaving behind a mess for water companies. Several are reporting dramatic drops in their storage tanks after responding to dozens of leaks. Many downtown businesses in Winchester have had to deal with water...
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

KY Fish and Wildlife collecting Christmas trees for fish habitat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For decades, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has used Christmas trees to improve fish habitat. “Fish need fish habitat in the form of woody debris in our lakes, and all of our lakes in Kentucky are aging. With that age comes decay of woody debris, so we replenish a lot of that lost habitat with Christmas trees. This is just one of the tools that we use to replace that fish habitat,” said Habitat Program Coordinator for KDFWR, Joseph Zimmerman.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Birders from as far away as Wisconsin flocked to Central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. It led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported the goose is usually found...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drier air settles in, for New Year’s Day, behind a slow-moving cold front, which created a soggy New Year’s Eve. Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week. Tracking a wild southernly wind, Monday night, gusting up to 40 mph.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Local doctor provides tips on keeping kids healthy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. Katrina Hood says her office has seen a slight drop in illness, but this could soon change. “As we head back into school kind of getting back and again, we’ll see a flare-up as we get into those first couple weeks of school as they mingle with each other again,” said Dr. Hood.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police offer New Year’s Eve safety tips

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – The New Year is almost here! With the warmer weather and no pandemic restrictions, many are expected to be out and about in Lexington to ring in the New Year. The Lexington Police Department is ready with officers on the ground to keep the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Active Pattern Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Very mild winds are blowing out there today as our temps continue to surge. This surge is ahead of a series of storm systems rolling in over the next week with the return of winter trying to show up later next week. This first system moves...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

One person injured in early morning Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person was hurt in a house fire in Lexington early Thursday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said multiple units responded to the fire on West Seventh Street at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Multiple items were damaged within the house, and according to...
LEXINGTON, KY

