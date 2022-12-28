Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
Kentucky American Water talks conserving water, higher bills and additional assistance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As Lexington continues to feel the aftermath of the recent winter storm, with burst pipes or leaks, some people may be worried about its potential effect on their next water bill. “Anytime there is a leak in the home, whether it be a leak, or...
WKYT 27
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
fox56news.com
Crews working to repair water line break in Paris
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) – Crews in Paris are working to repair a water line break on Eighth Street. The City of Paris took to Facebook to ask everyone in the city to conserve all use of water immediately until the line is repaired. Anyone who has not received...
WKYT 27
Retired medical professional recalls working holidays in the emergency room
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Joseph Richardson worked in the emergency medicine field for nearly 40 years. In one way or another, he’s seen it all. Contrary to what many might think, he said the craziest incidents rarely happened on the holidays. “At least for the last ten years a...
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announce periodic checkpoint locations, focusing on enforcing traffic laws throughout areas of the state.
fox56news.com
Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: ‘This is unlivable’
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back on having to pay for rent. The issue is about extensive water leaks and damages over the past week. Two tenants living in different buildings on...
wymt.com
Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
fox56news.com
Winchester businesses recovering from weekend weather
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Warmer weather may be moving in, but the winter storm is leaving behind a mess for water companies. Several are reporting dramatic drops in their storage tanks after responding to dozens of leaks. Many downtown businesses in Winchester have had to deal with water...
WKYT 27
Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
WKYT 27
KY Fish and Wildlife collecting Christmas trees for fish habitat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For decades, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has used Christmas trees to improve fish habitat. “Fish need fish habitat in the form of woody debris in our lakes, and all of our lakes in Kentucky are aging. With that age comes decay of woody debris, so we replenish a lot of that lost habitat with Christmas trees. This is just one of the tools that we use to replace that fish habitat,” said Habitat Program Coordinator for KDFWR, Joseph Zimmerman.
wbontv.com
Citizen Voice & Times & Clay City Times publish final issues this week
This week marks the end of an era in Estill and Powell Counties, as the Citizen Voice and Times and the Clay City Times newspapers have published their final issues, leaving a journalistic void that will loom large in both communities. Owner/Publisher, Teresa Hatfield-Barger broke the news to staff this...
WKYT 27
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Birders from as far away as Wisconsin flocked to Central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. It led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported the goose is usually found...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Drier air settles in, for New Year’s Day, behind a slow-moving cold front, which created a soggy New Year’s Eve. Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week. Tracking a wild southernly wind, Monday night, gusting up to 40 mph.
WKYT 27
Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
WKYT 27
Local doctor provides tips on keeping kids healthy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. Katrina Hood says her office has seen a slight drop in illness, but this could soon change. “As we head back into school kind of getting back and again, we’ll see a flare-up as we get into those first couple weeks of school as they mingle with each other again,” said Dr. Hood.
fox56news.com
Lexington police offer New Year’s Eve safety tips
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – The New Year is almost here! With the warmer weather and no pandemic restrictions, many are expected to be out and about in Lexington to ring in the New Year. The Lexington Police Department is ready with officers on the ground to keep the...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Active Pattern Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Very mild winds are blowing out there today as our temps continue to surge. This surge is ahead of a series of storm systems rolling in over the next week with the return of winter trying to show up later next week. This first system moves...
fox56news.com
One person injured in early morning Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One person was hurt in a house fire in Lexington early Thursday morning. The Lexington Fire Department said multiple units responded to the fire on West Seventh Street at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Multiple items were damaged within the house, and according to...
Comments / 0