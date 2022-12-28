SMITHFIELD – Police are investigating several shoplifting incidents over the holiday season. On December 21, two men walked into Tommy Hilfiger on Outlet Center Drive. Moments after entering the story, they grabbed 26 Tommy Hilfiger sweaters valued at $2,484 and ran out the door. The suspects were last seen in a white Nissan Maxima traveling towards Selma. The two black male suspects were described as one wearing a red, white and blue hoodie and jeans and the second a blue vest, orange shirt and jeans. Both were wearing masks.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO