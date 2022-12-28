Read full article on original website
Arrest Made In 2021 Forgery Case
PRINCETON – Following a lengthy investigation, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Mount Olive man in a 2021 forgery case. An additional arrest is pending. Michael Jay Warren, age 38, of Highway 55 East, Mount Olive, was arrested December 23, 2022 and charged with three counts of forgery, one count of felony conspiracy, misdemeanor possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor larceny.
cbs17
Man arrested, charged after kidnapping baby in stolen SUV, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said a man has been arrested after a baby was kidnapped in a stolen SUV Friday night. The incident was reported just before 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Mills View Court, according to Raleigh police. A mother reported to...
jocoreport.com
Report: Sister Interfered With Police Chase As They Pursued Her Brother
SELMA – Two siblings landed in jail after a bizarre chase through the Selma city limits. Ty-Quan Kamil Dublin, age 24, of Selma and his sister, Ty-Niasa Dublin, age 22, of Smithfield are facing charges. It started around 10:30pm Sunday, Dec. 18th when a Selma police officer saw Ty-Quan...
WITN
Greenville Police are asking for help in finding coin thief
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A coin dealer comes back to find his car trunk had broken into and multiple items inside were stolen. A coin dealer was followed from a local coin show to a business located in the 200 block of W. 9th Street, in Greenville, NC and December 18th.
jocoreport.com
18 Year-Old Indicted For Murder Of Johnston County Store Clerk
JOHNSTON COUNTY – A Grand Jury has indicted an 18 year-old man on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges. Alexander Leon Herrera of Thunder Ridge Drive, Garner was indicted this month by a Grand Jury in Smithfield for the murder of William Hayden Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, age 19, was working November...
jocoreport.com
Christmas Morning Attempted Break-In Reported
SMITHFIELD – Detectives are investigating an attempted business break-in reported Christmas morning. Around 5:20am Dec. 25, police responded to Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 827 N. Brightleaf Boulevard to a burglar alarm. Police arrived and found the glass door damaged but intact. No entry had been made and the...
jocoreport.com
New Book Raises Questions In 1972 Murder Of Bonnie Neighbors
BENSON – A new book raises new questions in the 50-year-old murder mystery of a slain mother found with a crying baby by her side in a Johnston County migrant worker’s camp. Bonnie Wheeler Neighbors was killed on Dec. 14, 1972. Deputies found her three days later, bound,...
Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
jocoreport.com
‘Tis The Season: Police Investigate Shoplifting Cases
SMITHFIELD – Police are investigating several shoplifting incidents over the holiday season. On December 21, two men walked into Tommy Hilfiger on Outlet Center Drive. Moments after entering the story, they grabbed 26 Tommy Hilfiger sweaters valued at $2,484 and ran out the door. The suspects were last seen in a white Nissan Maxima traveling towards Selma. The two black male suspects were described as one wearing a red, white and blue hoodie and jeans and the second a blue vest, orange shirt and jeans. Both were wearing masks.
Lenoir County woman facing multiple charges after chase
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Lenoir County woman is facing multiple charges after a high-speed chase led to her arrest on Friday. Elizabeth Marie Tucker was arrested by troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol and charged with: She received a $5,000 secured bond for those charges. She was also facing charges from the Lenoir […]
Police investigating after 4-month-old kidnapped in stolen car, man arrested
Raleigh police are investigating after a four-month-old was kidnapped while in a car that was stolen.
cbs17
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
jocoreport.com
80 Pounds Of Marijuana And $20,000 Cash Seized During Search Warrant
CLAYTON – Clayton Police said they were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress and found evidence of suspected drug trafficking. Around 12:00pm Monday, December 26th, officers were dispatched to a residence at 548 Atwood Drive to the possible break-in. Upon arrival, Clayton officers discovered the two alleged suspects had left the area. No entry was made into the residence by the suspects.
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in Raleigh, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
WITN
Mother of 5-year-old shooting victim reacts to murderer’s sentencing
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday, 25-year-old Darrius Sessoms pleaded guilty to the murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant back in 2020 after initially pleading not guilty. Hinnant’s mother Bobby Parker said she’s at least glad this chapter is coming to a close. “He didn’t get justice today. We didn’t...
WITN
Deputies: Woman hits patrol car during Lenoir County chase
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is behind bars after leading troopers and deputies on a car chase and colliding into a patrol car. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, Elizabeth Marie Tucker led officers on a chase on U.S. 258 North in Lenoir County and continued to C.F. Harvey Parkway.
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
cbs17
Nash County mother accused of trying to set child on fire now behind bars, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County mother accused of trying to set her 4-year-old son on fire earlier this month has been booked into the Nash County Jail. Latisha McDonald, 33, was arrested and placed in the jail Wednesday after being released from a mental health facility after an evaluation, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.
jocoreport.com
Victim Shot During Altercation, Arrest Made
NEWTON GROVE – One person is in jail and another in the hospital as the result of a southern Johnston County shooting. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County EMS responded Dec. 23rd around 9:50pm to 390 Thornton Road, Newton Grove. First responders found Qwandrick Rashad Oates,...
Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head
WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
