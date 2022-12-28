ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NBC26

Group breaks into New York school, survive massive blizzard

A man who identified himself as Jay broke into a school to help save people’s lives last week during last week’s historic western New York blizzard. The storm dropped several feet of snow amid hurricane-force winds. Jay left a note for the school apologizing for the break-in. "The...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
NBC26

Blizzard preventing some from getting to work, going unpaid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many wonder where to turn to make ends meet after the storm severely impacted their weekly paycheck. Because of the storm, one woman said she hasn't been able to make it for her shifts at the Harborcenter in Downtown Buffalo. She said it's been extremely difficult now living paycheck to paycheck.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC26

Police arrest University of Idaho killings suspect in Pennsylvania

Police officials in Idaho spoke to the media and updated the public Friday after law enforcement in Pennsylvania made an arrest of a "person of interest" in the investigation of the killing of four University of Idaho students. Police spoke to the press in Moscow, Idaho, about the status of...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC26

Drivers can expect toll savings in 2023 with new Florida law

Starting in the new year, drivers can expect to get a break on Florida's many tolls roads. Senate Bill 6-A, introduced by state Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, will provide account credits to drivers who frequently use toll roads across the sunshine state. It's one of several new laws...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC26

NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/30/22 PM

Temperatures will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s tonight with light winds under partly cloudy to cloudy conditions. New Year's Eve Saturday is a quiet and cool day with highs in the lower 30s by the afternoon and light south winds. A warm front will move in later at night which will shift winds to the southeast and also keep is mild overnight with low in the upper 20s and lower 30s as we strike the new year. Some light snow showers or flurries may accompany this warm front.
WISCONSIN STATE

