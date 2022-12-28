ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings Receives “Bulls” Colorway

The Jordan 6 Rings is having a moment. Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.
KENS 5

Johnson powers Spurs to 122-115 victory over slumping Knicks

SAN ANTONIO — Julius Randle bullied San Antonio, but the Spurs never backed down. Keldon Johnson scored 30 points and the Spurs overcame a season-high 41 from Randle to beat New York 122-115 on Thursday night, handing the Knicks their fifth straight loss. “One of the key points to...
KENS 5

Spurs lose to Mavs: What they said post-game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a home loss versus the Dallas Mavericks, 126-125, to close out 2022. Keldon Johnson had 30 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 18 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 20 points in the loss.
KENS 5

Spurs 122, Knicks 115: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a home win versus the New York Knicks, 122-115. Keldon Johnson had 30 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 13 points. Romeo Langford finished with 23 points and two assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points in the win. The Spurs also snapped a three-game losing streak versus New York.
KENS 5

Popovich reveals sure-fire plan to defend Dallas' Doncic

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night which means having to plan for defending NBA star, Luka Doncic. To say Doncic is having a great season would be an understatement. His Mavericks squad is currently on a five-game win streak and...
