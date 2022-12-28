Read full article on original website
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
Suns update: Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (Achilles) set to return Monday at Knicks
NEW YORK — Phoenix is looking to get two key rotation players back for Monday’s afternoon game at New York. Landry Shamet (sore right Achilles) and Cameron Payne (right foot strain) are expected to return after missing multiple games with their latest injuries. Both are listed as probable. ...
KENS 5
'It’s a weird strategy' | Wembanyama gives his thoughts on NBA teams tanking
SAN ANTONIO — It is not a complete surprise to see a few NBA teams perhaps intentionally lose games or "tank" in order to increase their lottery odds in 2023. And the prize at the 2023 NBA Draft is who many call a "generational" player - Center Victor Wembanyama.
KENS 5
Johnson powers Spurs to 122-115 victory over slumping Knicks
SAN ANTONIO — Julius Randle bullied San Antonio, but the Spurs never backed down. Keldon Johnson scored 30 points and the Spurs overcame a season-high 41 from Randle to beat New York 122-115 on Thursday night, handing the Knicks their fifth straight loss. “One of the key points to...
KENS 5
Spurs lose to Mavs: What they said post-game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a home loss versus the Dallas Mavericks, 126-125, to close out 2022. Keldon Johnson had 30 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 18 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 20 points in the loss.
KENS 5
Spurs 122, Knicks 115: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up a home win versus the New York Knicks, 122-115. Keldon Johnson had 30 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 13 points. Romeo Langford finished with 23 points and two assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points in the win. The Spurs also snapped a three-game losing streak versus New York.
KENS 5
Popovich reveals sure-fire plan to defend Dallas' Doncic
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night which means having to plan for defending NBA star, Luka Doncic. To say Doncic is having a great season would be an understatement. His Mavericks squad is currently on a five-game win streak and...
