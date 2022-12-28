ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

kfgo.com

Man faces new charges after crash victim dies

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of leading authorities on a chase through St. Cloud after another driver has died due to the crash. Samuel Butler, 28, is now charged with fleeing a police officer resulting in death, and criminal vehicular...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed in St. Paul was 22-year-old Alex Becker

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood earlier this week.According to police, officers responded late Tuesday night to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When they arrived, officers found a man in an alley suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, police say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Alex Becker.This was the 40th homicide of 2022 in the city, which sets a new record. Investigators are processing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul homicide unit at 651-266-5650. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman from Rochester was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s report said the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Interstate 35E at Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul. The driver was...
SAINT PAUL, MN
knsiradio.com

KEYC

St. Paul bar will be bobbing into 2023

New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ tenth year. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-30-2022 - clipped version. 2022 will end with quiet conditions before messy conditions move in for the start of 2023. Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath. Updated:...
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Outgoing Hennepin County attorney reflects on six terms

After spending nearly a third of his adult life in public service, first as a Minnesota state legislator, then in a total of six terms in two separate stints as Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman will retire in January. Sitting recently in his office, Freeman told the MSR, “I’ve been...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities musician, father dies following emergency brain surgery

A Twin Cities musician and father-of-two has died following emergency brain surgery this past week. Sean Lipinski formerly played for hardcore bands Holding On, Regret and most recently Sunset. He had emergency surgery on an "aggressive" brain tumor at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his family.

