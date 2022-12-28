Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
kfgo.com
Minnetonka man sentenced for role in St. Cloud drive-by shooting
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A Minnetonka man has been sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud last year. Ca’Mari Smith, 21, was sentenced to over three-years in prison Friday. He’ll receive credit for 495 days served in the county jail. According to...
kfgo.com
Man faces new charges after crash victim dies
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Additional charges have been filed against a man accused of leading authorities on a chase through St. Cloud after another driver has died due to the crash. Samuel Butler, 28, is now charged with fleeing a police officer resulting in death, and criminal vehicular...
Man killed in St. Paul was 22-year-old Alex Becker
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in St. Paul's North End neighborhood earlier this week.According to police, officers responded late Tuesday night to a report of shots fired on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When they arrived, officers found a man in an alley suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.The shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, police say the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 22-year-old Alex Becker.This was the 40th homicide of 2022 in the city, which sets a new record. Investigators are processing the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul homicide unit at 651-266-5650.
Minnesota Police Nab Suspect In Connection To 9 Burglaries In 6 Cities
A tip of the cap to all of those working in law enforcement out there, working the holidays and keeping us all safe. Recently it was the work of multiple law enforcement agencies coming together to capture someone that was behind multiple burglaries in various cities. The St. Paul Police Department laid out the case recently on Facebook.
fox9.com
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman from Rochester was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-35E in St. Paul Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s report said the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on Interstate 35E at Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul. The driver was...
Four now charged in Mall of America killing; one suspected gunman at-large
Law enforcement responding to a reported shooting at Mall of America on Friday, Dec. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One of two suspected gunmen accused in the killing of a 19-year-old St. Paul man inside Mall of America last week is at-large, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Man arrested, charged, for allegedly threatening St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter
WOODBURY, Minn. — A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with two counts of threats of violence after a text exchange with his ex-girlfriend led to the latter contacting the police on Dec. 27. Andrew Grzywinksi allegedly texted his ex-girlfriend a picture of an assault on a window...
St. Paul police investigating 40th homicide of the year after shooting death early Wednesday
After a man was shot in an alleyway early Wednesday morning, St. Paul police are investigating the 40th homicide of 2022 in the capital city.
knsiradio.com
Family Members ID St. Paul Murder Victim
(KNSI) — Family members have identified the man found shot to death in a St. Paul alley just before midnight Wednesday. Tara Becker says her son, 22-year-old Alex Becker, was murdered while on his way home from work. A GoFundMe set up to help the family with funeral expenses...
boreal.org
The pain of a St. Paul drunk driving crash still felt 25 years later
From the Minnesota Department of Public Safety • December 29, 2022. Kevin Brockway was supposed to spend New Year's Day 1998 at his new job, handing out pies at Bakers Square. He never got there. Kevin, who was 16 at the time, went to a party at a friend's...
KEYC
St. Paul bar will be bobbing into 2023
New Year’s Eve marks the final night for Kiwanis Holiday Lights’ tenth year. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-30-2022 - clipped version. 2022 will end with quiet conditions before messy conditions move in for the start of 2023. Retirement celebration for Waseca County Sheriff Milbrath. Updated:...
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
kfgo.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle $1 million tickets sold in Oak Park Heights and St. Louis Park
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up New Year’s Day to discover that their tickets are worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses. The million dollar tickets were sold at Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds-Byerlys in St. Louis Park.
Businesses and law enforcement get ready for NYE events across the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — Many people are counting down to the new year on Saturday night. People have plenty of ways to celebrate across the Twin Cities and both businesses and law enforcement are putting a focus on safety. Before the ball drops to welcome 2023, Deputy Sheriff Matthew Petrone with...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Outgoing Hennepin County attorney reflects on six terms
After spending nearly a third of his adult life in public service, first as a Minnesota state legislator, then in a total of six terms in two separate stints as Hennepin County attorney, Mike Freeman will retire in January. Sitting recently in his office, Freeman told the MSR, “I’ve been...
fox9.com
Twin Cities Archbishop reacts to the death of former Pope Benedict XVI
Archbishop Bernard Hebda, with St. Paul and Minneapolis Archdiocese, shares his initial thoughts and reaction with FOX 9 on the death of Former Pope Benedict XVI. Benedict was the first pope to resign from the position in 600 years and died on Saturday at 95 years old.
Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
fox9.com
MN Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle sells two $1 million tickets
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota starts 2023 with two more millionaires, according to the Minnesota Lottery. The Lottery announced two $1,000,000 tickets were sold in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. The two tickets were sold a Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and a Lunds & Byerlys in St. Louis...
Twin Cities musician, father dies following emergency brain surgery
A Twin Cities musician and father-of-two has died following emergency brain surgery this past week. Sean Lipinski formerly played for hardcore bands Holding On, Regret and most recently Sunset. He had emergency surgery on an "aggressive" brain tumor at Abbott Northwestern Hospital on Dec. 22, according to a GoFundMe page created to support his family.
fox9.com
Mail issues plaguing Twin Cities metro delivers some holiday letdowns
Christmas looked different inside the Kittock household this year. Father Joe Kittock gifted his wife and daughter with empty boxes. Inside the boxes, a note said the gifts had yet to arrive.
