ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa indeed suffered concussion, could be out for season

By David Furones, Keven Lerner, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eMPt_0jwgbcYB00
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sits on the bench during Miami's game against the Packers during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 25 in Miami Gardens. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has officially been diagnosed with a concussion, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

Miami’s third-year quarterback completed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers without showing behavior or signs that would cause him to enter the NFL’s concussion protocol , but on Monday, McDaniel noted Tagovailoa entered protocol after exhibiting symptoms at team facilities Monday.

Up until Wednesday morning, Tagovailoa had not been known to have sustained a concussion but only was said to be examined for one, as of Monday.

The NFL and NFL Players Association began a joint review of how concussion protocol was handled in checking Tagovailoa.

“A joint NFL-NFLPA review of the application of the concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now underway,” a league spokesperson said in a statement. “We welcome that review, and as we have done previously, we will report the results in conjunction with the NFLPA.”

McDaniel said veteran Teddy Bridgewater will start Sunday at New England in a critical game as both teams are fighting for the playoffs.

“Moving forward and the team’s whole approach is Teddy Bridgewater is the starter,” McDaniel said. “I met with Teddy [Tuesday] and we were exchanging ideas and talking through some stuff all the way until 10:15 and then it was his bedtime.”

The concussion is at least Tagovailoa’s second this season after missing two games following the Sept. 29 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals when he was hospitalized after lying motionless on the field and being taken off the field on a stretcher. Observers also question if he sustained a concussion four days earlier, on Sept. 25, when he was woozy and stumbled following a blow to the head in a win over the Buffalo Bills.

McDaniel did not specifically point to the fall that caused Tagovailoa’s head to bounce off the ground late in the first half Sunday, in video that has circulated across social media since the game, but he clarified that coaches urged Tagovailoa to check with doctors Monday upon reviewing film to begin the quarterback’s concussion examination.

“Once we get some information back, we’re like, ‘You need to go see the see the doctor,’ ” McDaniel said. “So to say, with absolute certainty, that it was this, that or otherwise; it was just there were some things that caused us to really prod and, as a result, we felt like he needed to see medical professionals.”

McDaniel, while saying Tagovailoa was at team facilities Wednesday and doing better than he was Tuesday, said the Dolphins are taking the diagnosis extremely seriously and are doing whatever they can to ensure he has a healthy recovery.

“I’ve been advised by medical professionals that it’s critical that Tua worries only about the day that he’s currently in and nothing else,” McDaniel said. “He is in the building, but beyond that, as medical professionals will tell you, any added pressure or anything beyond that day does not behoove the process at all. So, I’ll take that very serious and worry about his health first and foremost and take the advice of medical professionals.”

The Dolphins (8-7), having lost four consecutive games and barely holding on to the final AFC wild-card spot, go into the pivotal divisional matchup in Foxborough leaning on their backup quarterback. They are assured of clinching a playoff spot if they win their final two games against the Patriots (7-8) and New York Jets. However, they can clinch a postseason berth Sunday with a win against the Patriots and a Jets loss in Seattle. New England must win its last two games to clinch a wild-card berth.

Tagovailoa also may miss next week’s season finale against the Jets.

Bridgewater was counted on to finish the game in Cincinnati in Week 4, started the following week’s loss to the Jets before being disqualified by a concussion spotter after the first play and played in relief of fellow quarterback Skylar Thompson in the Week 6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

“Every time you go out there, it’s an opportunity just to learn different things about your teammates and yourself,” Bridgewater said of gaining chemistry with receivers. “We practice throughout the week. We throw routes on air. You get a good feel for the guys. You just want to apply it to the games.”

Players, like star receiver Tyreek Hill, are confident in Bridgewater, with 64 career starts under his belt, handling the situation.

“You remember my comment from earlier [this season] when I said I can put up numbers with anybody? That still stands,” Hill said. “All of the guys got chemistry with Teddy. He just brings that veteran presence that we all kind of need. I even need it sometimes. Just to have another guy in the huddle giving me confidence, giving us confidence. Just having Teddy is going to be fine.”

Said Jaylen Waddle: “Teddy B is going to be himself out the huddle, in the huddle, just around. [He’s] a great leader.”

McDaniel did not say what stage of the league’s five-step protocol to return to play Tagovailoa is currently in. He declined to delve into specifics on his upcoming medical outlook.

“This is a private time for him to focus on his health and that’s all I really want to get into,” McDaniel said. “I’ll do what the medical experts advise me to do, and I’m quite certain they’re not going to advise me in the wrong direction when it has to do with his health.”

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bills star is about to miss out on a ton of money because of something that’s completely out of his control

The Buffalo Bills are quite literally unstoppable when Jordan Poyer is on the field. In fact, this season the team is an incredible 11-0 when the All-Pro plays on gameday. Poyer’s success on the field makes things interesting for Buffalo and the front office. Jordan Poyer joined the Bills after a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns and completely reinvented himself as a professional.
BUFFALO, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Collapse continues: Dolphins drop fifth straight, no longer control playoff fate after loss to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are one loss away from what could be the franchise’s worst collapse in its history. Down their starting quarterback, Pro Bowl left tackle, Pro Bowl cornerback and standout edge rusher that was a prized trade deadline acquisition, the Dolphins could not remain in control of their playoff fate on the road against the division rival New England Patriots. The Patriots made ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday: Teddy Bridgewater has ups and downs, then exits Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left the game in the third quarter with an apparent injury to his right (throwing) hand. Bridgewater, whose improvised touchdown ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Bad luck with injuries? Dolphins’ loss to Patriots a bigger product of risky architecture

Before most games, the team trainer visits Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel after pre-game workouts to report which injured players are available. Not Sunday. Not before this pivotal game with this expensive list of players. General manager Chris Grier went to his coach with this report. “This time was pretty ominous,” McDaniel said. Left tackle Terron Armstead, out. Edge rusher Bradley ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde10: More QB roulette, more turnover issues, more losing — 10 thoughts on Dolphins loss at New England

The Miami Dolphins lost four of their top stars with injuries before the game, lost another quarterback in the game, lost their fifth straight game on Sunday and also lost their control of the playoff situation. That’s a lot of losing on what was an awful 23-21 loss to New England in Foxborough. Remember when this team was 8-3? That actually happened, right? Here are 10 thoughts on Sunday’s ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: A Dolphins season of big hopes is down to avoiding the worst collapse in franchise history

Let’s not mince words: This would be the worst collapse in Miami Dolphins history if it plays out. There is no close second, too. Not when you consider the big picture at work, though you might prefer considering fireworks, rainbows and other happy thoughts right now rather than the big picture. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in the moments after Sunday’s loss in New England what he said ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins grades from costly loss to Patriots, plus stock up, stock down

The Miami Dolphins’ season is on life support. Once looking so promising at 8-3 with a playoff spot seemingly all but guaranteed — with talk about whether the team could supplant the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, a five-game losing streak has now put the Dolphins in a position where they need to count on others to make the playoffs. They need a win in next Sunday’s finale against the New York ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Want to know why Dolphins are .500? Blame the offense, not defense or special teams

This Dolphins offense stinks. It proved that in Sunday’s 23-21 loss at New England, a time when the team really needed a boost from what’s supposed to be its strength, the offense. The now 8-8 Dolphins are an offensive tragedy. Stop blaming the defense. The defense, which doesn’t have nearly as much talent as the offense, only allowed 23 points Sunday (actually, 17 considering the interception ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins Q&A: Would Tua play in a wild-card game? How does GM Chris Grier still have his job?

Here’s the latest installment of our Miami Dolphins Q&A, where South Florida Sun Sentinel writers David Furones and Chris Perkins answer questions from readers. Q: whats ur gut feeling that if the dolphins make the playoffs tua plays in the wild card game? – @skynyrd991 on Twitter A: I doubt Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol due to the injury he sustained ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kickoff time announced for Dolphins’ finale vs. Jets that carries playoff implications

There is now clarity on the date and time of the Miami Dolphins’ regular-season finale against the New York Jets. The Dolphins will play the Jets next Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. The NFL announced its full week Week 18 schedule Monday after announcing this Saturday’s double-header late Sunday night. The game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, which determines the ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: A night when a big game of football took a backseat to life

Near noon on Tuesday, as Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the toy drive he once hoped to raise $2,500 for had topped $4 million in contributions. Most of the more than 150,000 people sending money, they couldn’t know Hamlin. They hadn’t even heard of the Buffalo Bills defensive back until he was hit struck in the chest Monday night tackling Cincinnati ...
CINCINNATI, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What young athletes need to know about Damar Hamlin’s injury

South Florida experts say parents of young athletes need to ask more questions about medical safety after the traumatic incident Monday night involving Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle during an NFL game Monday night, leading medical experts to speculate the cause could be a condition known as commotio cordis. The 24-year-old safety remains in ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy