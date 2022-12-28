Read full article on original website
Redfall Release Date Hinted at by Xbox Insider
Officially, Redfall -- the upcoming first-person co-op shooter from Arkane Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox -- is slated to release via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC sometime in the first half of 2023. When exactly in the first six months of the year, remains a mystery. That said, if a new hint from a prominent Xbox insider is to be believed, then the game will be released towards the end of this six-month window.
Free Nintendo Switch Game Available for Limited Time
With the holidays quickly drawing to a close, it's a safe bet that many people received a Nintendo Switch over the last few days. There are few things better than getting a free video game, and a free title for the system is currently available for a very limited window from Prime Gaming. The company is giving out codes for the Switch version of Mom Hid My Game!, but code availability is limited, so those interested in snagging it will want to jump on this one while they can. Prime Gaming is a free service to all Amazon Prime subscribers, and readers can snag the game right here.
Bethesda Makes One of Its Best Games Free
One of Bethesda's best games, or at least one of its highest-rated modern games, is free to download for a limited time, courtesy of Amazon Prime's Prime Gaming service. Unfortunately, while there are no strings attached to the offer, because it's through Prime Gaming it means only PC codes are being offered. While the game is available on console, there are no console codes being given out. As for the game itself, it's Dishonored 2 from Arkane Studios.
New Xbox Series X and Xbox One Game Seemingly Delayed
It looks like an upcoming game that many expected to arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass before the end of the year has now been quietly delayed. Although 2022 isn't over just yet, there are only a couple of days left before 2023 is officially upon us. As such, any games that were previously slated to launch this year but haven't done so yet are surely going to slip a bit further back. And while this Xbox title in question had a launch window that was somewhat nebulous when it was first announced, it now seems clear that we'll have to wait a bit longer than expected to play it.
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
Most Anticipated Tabletop Roleplaying Games of 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a big year for tabletop role-playing games. Not only will Wizards of the Coast release its final full year of Dungeons & Dragons 5E material before the release of One D&D in 2024, there are a ton of hotly anticipated new games already announced for release later this year. From licensed adaptations of popular games, movies, and TV shows to new editions of popular games to brand new projects, this year should be a feast for anyone who likes to roll dice and tell stories with friends. Let's take a look at some of the biggest TTRPG releases of the coming year:
Stalker 2 Gets New Trailer and 2023 Release Date Confirmation
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl was originally set to release this month, but the game was officially delayed back in June. The sequel is being created by Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World, and the war in the country forced a delay. The game's development stopped entirely for some time, but has since resumed. GSC Game World has confirmed that Stalker 2 is still set to release in 2023, and has released an all-new trailer to build hype for the game.
Steam Reveals Biggest New Releases of 2022
Valve's Steam platform on PC has today revealed what the biggest new video games of 2022 were. At any given point, Steam uses data from the service to inform users about what its "Top Sellers" and "Most Played" games happen to be on the platform. And while this information is widely used by many, Valve has now shared what the most notable new titles on Steam happened to be over the past 12 months.
GTA Online Gets Final Update of 2022 With New Vehicle, Gifts, and More
GTA Online has gotten one last update for 2022 and it sees the arrival of a new vehicle, gifts, and more. As we enter 2023, GTA Online will begin its 10th year on the market. The long-running online game began in October 2013 and was included with copies of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox 360 and PS3. Of course, the online sensation continued on other platforms before it ended up being spun out into a standalone game in 2022, separate from Grand Theft Auto V. It received some pretty big updates this year even and it seems like it has no signs of slowing down. Rockstar is currently working on Grand Theft Auto VI and it seems like no other games will release from the studio before then. It's likely GTA 6 is still a couple of years away, so GTA Online will be the company's source of revenue until then.
Mortal Kombat 2 Source Code Leak Reveals Tons of Cut Content
The source code for Mortal Kombat II has leaked online, 29 years after the game's original release. The 1993 sequel featured a wealth of improvements over its predecessor, but leaks online have revealed several features that were cut prior to the game's debut. This includes moves, combos, and even details that would have appeared in the game's stages. As this content was discovered without context, there's no way of knowing why it got cut from the final game. Despite this, it's a really interesting find, and well worth seeking out for Mortal Kombat fans!
Limited Run Games Hosting Blowout Sale on Games for PS4, PS5, and More
2022 has officially come to an end, which means that it's almost time for the annual blowout sale from Limited Run Games. Set to take place on January 2nd, the sale will last for 24 hours, giving fans a second chance at snagging leftover copies of games produced by the company. As with previous years, quantities will be extremely limited, so those interested will want to be ready to go when the sale begins at 12 p.m. ET. Standard games will be featured in the sale, as well leftover collector's editions, including the following:
Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time
Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
PS5 Players Surprised With Unexpected Controller Downgrade
There's a new PS5 controller releasing next month that's pitched as a premium version of the standard DualSense, yet it has a downgrade compared to this cheaper and less-advanced version. If you have already pre-ordered the PS5 DualSense Edge -- PlayStation's long overdue answer to the Xbox Elite controller -- or are intending on buying one when it releases on January 26, you should know the battery has a shorter life. In other words, it will die quicker than the standard PS5 controller, which already dies fairly quickly.
Dying Light 2 Developer Teases What's Coming in 2023
Dying Light 2 is about to have a pretty exciting 2023. The Dying Light series is one that has grown a lot over the years. When it began in 2015, it's hard to say that anyone could have imagined it is what it is now, let alone that it would have taken 6 years to get a proper sequel. Part of the reason for that is because there was such an immense turn out for the first Dying Light. So many people played it and continued to play it after it came out due to positive word of mouth that Techland doubled down on it. There were years of major updates that added new content and ways to experience the game.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Gets First Big Discount
Marvel's Midnight Suns just released back in December, but the game has already gotten a significant price drop. Multiple retailers are offering discounts on the game's Enhanced Edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, bringing the game down to $49.99, from its normal $69.99. That actually makes it cheaper than the game's standard version, which is still priced at $59.99! Meanwhile, the game's Legendary Edition is now $79.99, down from its normal $99.99 price point. The Enhanced Edition discount is now live at Target (right here), while the Enhanced and Legendary Edition discounts are live at Amazon (right here), and GameStop (right here)!
$3 PS4 Game Has the Same Review Score as God of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok boasts a 94 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2022. Right now, PlayStation users can nab a digital PS4 game with the same 94 rating for just $3, courtesy of a PlayStation Store sale. Whether the game is as good as the new God of War adventure is up for debate, but like the new PlayStation exclusive, it was widely considered one of the best games of its year and served as a debut for one of the best developers in the industry, Supergiant Games.
Elden Ring Fan Deals Out Colosseum Punishments with Judge Judy Build
It's been nearly a year since Elden Ring released, but players are still finding new and unique ways to have fun with the game. Reddit user Mundayverbal did just that with a creation they call the "Judge Judy build." The character's design is inspired by the world-famous Judy Sheindlin, and can be seen battling an opponent in one of the game's Colosseums. "Judy" can be seen getting the win over her enemy by using the Gavel of Haima, which makes a lot of thematic sense for the build. The whole thing is pretty silly, but it does show the creativity of Elden Ring's fans!
Video Game Release Dates 2023 Calendar
While 2022 proved to be a very good year for the video game industry, a whole lot of highly-anticipated titles got delayed into 2023. Some of the biggest franchises in gaming have new titles set to debut in 2023, including Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, The Legend of Zelda, and more. Whether you're a fan of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, or PC, there's a lot to look forward to! ComicBook.com's 2023 release date calendar features all of the biggest games that we currently know about, breaking releases down by their specific month.
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
New Leak Has Legend of Zelda Fans Excited
If you're a fan of The Legend of Zelda, looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and in the market for a new Nintendo Switch or just the Nintendo Switch OLED, you may want to hold off on a purchase because there's apparently a special Nintendo Switch OLED themed after the highly-anticipated sequel in the works. The model hasn't been officially announced, but it has leaked, and the leak is impossible to ignore.
