Warren Hills wrestling exacts revenge, downs Mount Olive on the road
When it comes to statement wins, few teams over the last several years have made statements as loudly and emphatically as Warren Hills. The Streaks, who beat Phillipsburg by 20 last year for the first time in over 30 years, got another statement win on Friday to close out 2022.
Commitment to VMI gives Becahi’s Muth new perspective for senior season on the mat
Bethlehem Catholic senior Landon Muth’s commitment to continue his academic and wrestling career at Virginia Military Institute was the result of dedicating a large part of his life to the sport for years. All of that time on the mat helped Muth develop a different perspective for his final...
Frinzi’s fall, Dailey’s tech fall power Becahi wrestling to team title at Iasiello tournament
The 54th Tony Iasiello/Christmas City Tournament offered Bethlehem Catholic wrestling coach Jeff Karam the opportunity to take showcase his loaded lineup. “We’ve been pretty blessed, we have a pretty deep team. I know I have some good guys that haven’t gotten the chance to wrestle yet this year, I wanted to get them the opportunity to go out and get some matches. It was good to see that, it was good to see those guys get some matches. On the flip side, some of our guys are banged up that have been wrestling in Ironman and Beast (of the East). It was a good opportunity to give them a rest. It worked out for us,” Karam said.
Disastrous DQ sinks Del Val wrestlers at Hunterdon Central
When a wrestling dual meet features a disqualification, it rarely makes for a better competition, especially for the team that had an athlete DQed. That was certainly the case Friday afternoon at Hunterdon Central’s Field House when what was an eagerly anticipated match between the hosts and county rival Delaware Valley swung on a disqualification and turned into a 43-18 romp for the Red Devils.
Grandview Speedway’s near sale is top local sports story in Berks in 2022
Fans came from as far away as North Carolina to share memories and the moment. And, so it seemed, one final moment. Less than a month after owner Theresa Rogers announced the pending sale of the one-third-mile dirt track in Washington Township to an automotive auction company, the season for the modified division was ending with the Freedom 76.
9 Lehigh Valley standouts claim Pennsylvania All-State football honors in Class 6A, 5A, 4A
Nine local players were honored, including four from Allentown Central Catholic, as the Pennsylvania football writers revealed their All-State selections for Class 6A, 5A and 4A on Friday. Those picks joined 10 Lehigh Valley players on the Class 3A, 2A and A squads announced Thursday. Central Catholic, which reached the...
UPDATE: Eagles’ Josh Sweat carted off field after scary tackle vs. Saints, but has movement in all extremities
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was face down on the ground, smacking the Lincoln Financial Field grass in a mixture of frustration and pain. With 9:31 remaining in the first quarter, Sweat tried to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice, but Sweat’s neck snapped back when his helmet came in contact with Prentice’s hip on a third-and-one run at the Eagles’ 19-yard line.
Eagles-Saints inactives: Jalen Hurts decision made; Rookie returns to active status
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did his stretching, throwing, and everything he typically does when practicing the week before a game. Despite working on getting back on the field for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering a sprained shoulder two weeks ago, Hurts will be sidelined for a second straight week.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts practices for 2nd straight day | Has a decision been made on if he will play Sunday? (VIDEO)
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on his knee Friday morning, stretching after the loud airhorn echoed to alert the players and coaches at the NovaCare Complex indoor practice facility that the session had become. Hurts began lifting his right arm in the air, trying to make the shoulder he sprained against the Chicago Bears nearly two weeks ago was limber to participate in the session.
Eagles need to win these 4 matchups vs. Saints to wrap up the NFC East title
The NFC East is comprised of four teams, but for the Eagles, it may feel as if Sunday’s opponent, the New Orleans Saints, has become an honorary member of the division. The Eagles have played the Saints four straight seasons, going 2-2 in the process. The Eagles will see...
Eagles’ defense could join ‘elite’ company if they get more ‘rare opportunities’ against the Saints
PHILADEPHIA – For Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, there are a few things that are tough to describe. Having played in the NFL for 13 seasons, Graham has accumulated 68 sacks, nine of which came this season after he took the quarterback down to the ground and celebrated with his defensive linemates.
76ers vs. Thunder prediction, betting odds for NBA on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA at Paycom Center on Saturday. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. EST.
Williams celebrates baby on the way by bowling 300-822 at National Sokols
Tim and Kerri Williams will always remember December 14, 2022. The couple bowls together in the Hillside Keglers League at National Sokols, and on that night, they bundled Tim’s monstrous 265-300-257--822 series with more exciting news. The couple had been trying to have a child. Prior to heading to...
Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders statuses revealed for Sunday’s game against Saints
PHILADELPHIA – Heading into Sunday’s critical game against the New Orleans Saints that could clear the Eagles’ path in the postseason, the team is still sifting through who their starting quarterback will be when the offense takes the field. After taking part in Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, Jalen Hurts officially has received his injury designation, and it appears he will miss another game.
76ers vs. Pelicans prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA at Smoothie King Center on Friday, beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST. This...
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
Open window at frigid Christmastime in Easton forces restaurant to close indefinitely
A minor lapse in judgment on a record-cold Christmas weekend in Easton has now caused a well-known Downtown restaurant to shutter indefinitely. Tandoor Grill owner Raj Muddu shared news of the closure this past week via Facebook. He said he still doesn’t know the extent of the damage or when his restaurant can resume operation.
Happy birthday! Stories of 4 Lehigh Valley New Year’s babies celebrating milestone years | Historical headlines
There can be only one. Well, one a year, anyway. But it is a special honor to be the first baby of the New Year. That pretty much automatically gets you at least a Jan. 2 headline, if not a picture and your name in the news. As we ring...
NFL Week 17 picks: New Orleans Saints-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Will the NFC East title be clinched Sunday?
The Eagles (13-2) boarded a plane on Christmas Eve, tired from playing a hard-fought game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Instead of celebrating winning the NFC East and wearing division champion hats and t-shirts, the team was dwelling on a 40-34 loss, missed opportunity they had to wrap up the division, the top seed in the conference, and a bye week that comes along with it.
Autopsy complete in 11-year-old boy's shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An autopsy was completed on the 11-year-old boy who was shot in an Allentown home on Tuesday evening. The incident happened when the boy's 10-year-old brother accidentally shot the 11-year-old in the basement of a relative's home in the 600 block of N. Front Street, said DA Jim Martin, in a statement Wednesday.
