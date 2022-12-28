ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Frinzi’s fall, Dailey’s tech fall power Becahi wrestling to team title at Iasiello tournament

The 54th Tony Iasiello/Christmas City Tournament offered Bethlehem Catholic wrestling coach Jeff Karam the opportunity to take showcase his loaded lineup. “We’ve been pretty blessed, we have a pretty deep team. I know I have some good guys that haven’t gotten the chance to wrestle yet this year, I wanted to get them the opportunity to go out and get some matches. It was good to see that, it was good to see those guys get some matches. On the flip side, some of our guys are banged up that have been wrestling in Ironman and Beast (of the East). It was a good opportunity to give them a rest. It worked out for us,” Karam said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Disastrous DQ sinks Del Val wrestlers at Hunterdon Central

When a wrestling dual meet features a disqualification, it rarely makes for a better competition, especially for the team that had an athlete DQed. That was certainly the case Friday afternoon at Hunterdon Central’s Field House when what was an eagerly anticipated match between the hosts and county rival Delaware Valley swung on a disqualification and turned into a 43-18 romp for the Red Devils.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Mercury

Grandview Speedway’s near sale is top local sports story in Berks in 2022

Fans came from as far away as North Carolina to share memories and the moment. And, so it seemed, one final moment. Less than a month after owner Theresa Rogers announced the pending sale of the one-third-mile dirt track in Washington Township to an automotive auction company, the season for the modified division was ending with the Freedom 76.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

UPDATE: Eagles’ Josh Sweat carted off field after scary tackle vs. Saints, but has movement in all extremities

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was face down on the ground, smacking the Lincoln Financial Field grass in a mixture of frustration and pain. With 9:31 remaining in the first quarter, Sweat tried to tackle Saints fullback Adam Prentice, but Sweat’s neck snapped back when his helmet came in contact with Prentice’s hip on a third-and-one run at the Eagles’ 19-yard line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts practices for 2nd straight day | Has a decision been made on if he will play Sunday? (VIDEO)

PHILADELPHIA – Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was on his knee Friday morning, stretching after the loud airhorn echoed to alert the players and coaches at the NovaCare Complex indoor practice facility that the session had become. Hurts began lifting his right arm in the air, trying to make the shoulder he sprained against the Chicago Bears nearly two weeks ago was limber to participate in the session.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles injury report: Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders statuses revealed for Sunday’s game against Saints

PHILADELPHIA – Heading into Sunday’s critical game against the New Orleans Saints that could clear the Eagles’ path in the postseason, the team is still sifting through who their starting quarterback will be when the offense takes the field. After taking part in Friday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex, Jalen Hurts officially has received his injury designation, and it appears he will miss another game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

NFL Week 17 picks: New Orleans Saints-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Will the NFC East title be clinched Sunday?

The Eagles (13-2) boarded a plane on Christmas Eve, tired from playing a hard-fought game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Instead of celebrating winning the NFC East and wearing division champion hats and t-shirts, the team was dwelling on a 40-34 loss, missed opportunity they had to wrap up the division, the top seed in the conference, and a bye week that comes along with it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Autopsy complete in 11-year-old boy's shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An autopsy was completed on the 11-year-old boy who was shot in an Allentown home on Tuesday evening. The incident happened when the boy's 10-year-old brother accidentally shot the 11-year-old in the basement of a relative's home in the 600 block of N. Front Street, said DA Jim Martin, in a statement Wednesday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
