Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic said he needed a 'recovery beer' after recording a first-of-its-kind stat line to deliver a first-of-its-kind comeback

By Tyler Lauletta
 4 days ago
Luka Doncic celebrates after scoring game-tying basket against the New York Knicks.

AP Photo/LM Otero

  • Luka Doncic put up an unprecedented 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists on Tuesday night.
  • He also led the Mavericks on a nine-point comeback with 35 seconds left to play — something that hasn't been done in at least 20 years.
  • After the game, Doncic said he needed a beer.

Luka Doncic is one of one.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar made history on Tuesday night, recording 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in an overtime win over the New York Knicks.

Doncic is the first player in NBA history with a 60/20/10 triple-double. His day included this inconceivable assist.

Doncic also became the first Mavericks player to score 60 in a game, and Dallas needed every basket.

Adding to the dazzling nature of Doncic's accomplishment is how he put the team on his back through the final moments of play.

Despite trailing 112-103 with just 33.2 seconds to play, the Mavericks fought back, cutting the deficit to just three points with four seconds left on the clock.

Doncic was fouled and would get two shots from the line. He made the first, then intentionally missed the second, but he recovered his own rebound to tie the game before the clock hit zero.

It's one of the best plays you will see all season.

Doncic celebrated with a little shimmy after the play. After the game, Doncic said he was dancing because he thought they had won the game, only to later realize they were tied and headed to overtime.

According to ESPN Stats & Info , heading into Tuesday, teams that were trailing by nine points with less than 35 seconds to play were 0-13,884 over the past 20 seasons.

After Luka and the Mavericks sealed the win in overtime, that record went to 1-13,884.

On Twitter, other star players from around the NBA past and present praised Doncic for his incredible performance.

During his post-game interview, Doncic could hardly believe what he had accomplished.

"I'm tired as hell," Doncic said after being asked about his night. "I need a recovery beer."

Doncic would have to wait a bit on the beer, but a water-bottle shower awaited him in the Mavs locker room once he left the court.

With the win, the Mavericks moved to 19-16 on the season, and Doncic moved himself up the odds board for NBA MVP.

