Israelites
2d ago

Of course, Jesus was a Jew. He was born of a Jewish mother, in Galilee, a Jewish part of the world. All of his friends, associates, colleagues, disciples, all of them were Jews. He regularly worshipped in Jewish communal worship, what we call synagogues.

Al Yz
2d ago

Let this king come forth. Israel will kick his sand blasted Aars, just like what they did to his king daddy. Let them all cone. It is time for Israel to occupy the land that He gave to their father, Abrahim. Jordan is a good start. Gid is good, God is merciful, God loves the Jewish people. Live with it.

Ali “Truth always hurts” Imtiaz
2d ago

Bloodsuckers are country of few millions but poison and you don’t need tons of poison to kill the world and that’s what they doing. Arabs has more military, more weapons, fighter jets and they need to get all together and destroy this cancer in the heart of Middle East. You only lives and die once so get together and cleanup the filth for your future generations. If you don’t standup you dead

