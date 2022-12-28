ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Summit County Attorney issues apology to Silver Summit man arrested for suspicion of selling fentanyl laced marijuana

By TownLift // Ashtyn Asay
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VsGE8_0jwgb8Lk00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Brooks Glisson, a 25-year-old Silver Summit man, was arrested on suspicion of distributing marijuana contaminated with fentanyl on May 27, 2022, when a Snyderville Basin man told the Summit County Sheriff’s Office that he had suffered a negative reaction from smoking marijuana that Glisson had sold him.

While preliminary field tests indicated fentanyl was present in the marijuana, definitive test results obtained from Utah’s Forensic Toxicology Laboratory in June 2022 determined that the marijuana did not, in fact, contain any fentanyl.

According to a press release from the Summit County Attorney’s Office, Glisson has been cooperative with law enforcement during the investigation and will not be charged in association with this incident.

“The Summit County Attorney’s office would like to remind the public that people are innocent until proven guilty,” said a statement from the Summit County Attorney’s Office. “The Summit County Attorney’s Office regrets that Mr. Glisson’s name was falsely associated with the distribution of fentanyl.”


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 1

Related
ABC 4

Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

WVC Police arrest one person following road rage, shooting incident

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City Police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident. Jason Vincent, of the West Valley City Police Department, told KSL NewsRadio that the incident occurred in the area of 380 W. 3000 South at 3:42 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Homeless man accused of lighting makeshift home on fire, trapping occupants

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A homeless man is accused of lighting a makeshift home on fire and trapping the occupants because he thought his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was booked into the Weber County County Jail for three felony charges of aggravated arson, one felony charge of possessing a firearm, three misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Multiple people injured in 3-car crash near Echo Reservoir

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday following a crash involving a semi-truck near Echo Reservoir. The incident happened near milepost 166 on Interstate 80. Sgt. Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol said a semi-truck was passing a Subaru in the left lane of...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Clinton man admits to robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN, Utah — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Orem PD seeks identity of reverse Samaritan

OREM, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in locating a woman who found a lost wallet and, instead of turning it in, rang up purchases on the credit cards therein. While cracking wise on social media under the headline “Tattle Tale...
OREM, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy