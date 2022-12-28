Read full article on original website
Dionne Warwick discusses her Twitter talent and her new documentary
Dionne Warwick wishes younger artists today would be more cognizant of what they are saying and the possible ramifications.
Paris Hilton releases new version of 'Stars Are Blind'
Paris Hilton is back to see "what love can do" for the second time with a new version of her 2006 song "Stars Are Blind."
Chef makes stunning art out of desserts inside this hotel kitchen
French pastry chef Nicolas Guercio shows CNN's Paris correspondent Melissa Bell how he makes amazing works of art out of sugar.
