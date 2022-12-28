Read full article on original website
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
southarkansassun.com
CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families
The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
Calls to and from California prisons to be free starting in 2023
(KTXL) — People serving time in California prisons will be able to make phone calls for free in 2023 thanks to the Keep Families Connected Act, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The free calls, beginning Jan. 1, include those made from tablets. Families and friends will also not be charged for making […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oakland man may be the latest in long line of CA serial killers. Here’s a look back
Wesley Brownlee, the Oakland man now accused of killing seven people in Stockton and the East Bay, could be added — if convicted — to the Golden State’s long line of serial murderers if convicted. Here’s a look back at notorious serial killers who have been caught...
Sacramento County approves $3M for housing to help women experiencing homelessness
(KTXL) — An investment of $3 million will be going to transitional housing for women and children experiencing homelessness, Sacramento County said. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve the money. The $3 million will go to Women’s Empowerment and give them the opportunity to lease 24 cottages. According to the county, the cottages […]
Retiring Capitol Area Development Authority Executive Director Wendy Saunders sees ‘micro-units’ as one solution to Sacramento’s housing crisis
Wendy Saunders has helmed the Sacramento-based Capitol Area Development Authority as executive director since 2013. She recently announced that she would retire at the end of this year. Founded in 1978, CADA is a public agency that creates new urban infill housing, and manages residential and commercial properties owned by...
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
Photos and videos of Northern California’s damaging storm
From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California.
KCRA.com
Power returns for some SMUD customers after more than 145,000 lose power in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power is returning to some customers in the Sacramento area on Sunday after more than 145,000 were plunged into the dark on New Year's Eve. But there are still more than 40,000 without power, as of 10:38 a.m., according to SMUD's outage map. SMUD warned about...
Getting Answers: Why are dams releasing water in a drought?
FOLSOM (CBS13) - Folsom Lake is letting the water flow while rains pick up across the valley. December has provided higher-than-average precipitation for the capital region giving way to cautious optimism about just how much longer the state will be in a drought. But the rainfall also prompted questions about why, in a drought, dams and reservoirs are letting water out instead of holding it in."The operator has to draw it down to a certain level in the winter time and then hold it in that level until the spring snowmelt season starts," says Jeanine Jones of the California Department of...
KCRA.com
Ukrainian mother in the Sacramento area still adjusting to life in United States
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — Since the war in Ukraine began,thousands of Ukrainians have come to the United States seeking safety. Many of them have settled in Northern California. Orangevale's Kateryna Pryoh is among them. Pyroh lived in Dnipro, a city about the size of San Francisco. The 26-year-old was raising...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Evacuation warning issued for Wilton
Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento
Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
For Kaiser therapists, the strike is over but the work goes on
After 10 weeks of workers walking the picket line, core issues regarding patient care remain unresolved. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. When Jesus Solorio, a Kaiser therapist in Oakland, reflects on the 10 weeks he recently spent on...
Homeless camp asking for donations of winter supplies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento homeless camp is asking the public for winter supplies, as the rain and wind threaten their safety and health. Camp Resolution is a community was founded about three months ago. Residents are pushing for Sacramento officials to allow them to keep camping there, where they say they feel safe. While the camp’s fate is up in the air, people living there say they’re in need of winter supplies.
KTVU FOX 2
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
abc10.com
Sacramento woman inundated with dozens of mysteriously delivered heaters
A Sacramento woman is trying to figure out why dozens of portable heaters are being sent to her home. None of which she ever ordered.
Following huge COVID-era drop in enrollment, regional community colleges hope new bill helping wave student debt turns the tide
A new law will encourage students to enroll in regional community colleges by letting those institutions cancel student debt. Many students face difficult decisions such as dropping out of college, paying their bills, or maintaining jobs. The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program allows community colleges to use funds to provide financial incentives for students to sign up for classes, including debt cancellation. The bill requires officials to prioritize funding to schools with sharp enrollment declines.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin Valley officials, residents prep for possible areas of flooding
The San Joaquin Valley is expecting its fair share of rain this weekend. A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service that is set to be in effect until Sunday. Track the latest storm updates here. Heavier rain activity is expected for the northern parts of the Valley,...
KCRA.com
'Don’t drive in water. Period': Northern California drivers warned about potential for flooded roads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You wouldn't know it from the rippling water or the visible current on Friday afternoon, but Kiefer Boulevard was sitting underneath several inches of water. A steady rain washed out the Sacramento County road on Friday between Grant Line and Jackson Road. It’s a spot where...
Sacramento News & Review
Sacramento, CA
