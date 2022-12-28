ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Examiner

New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
southarkansassun.com

CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families

The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
FOX40

Calls to and from California prisons to be free starting in 2023

(KTXL) — People serving time in California prisons will be able to make phone calls for free in 2023 thanks to the Keep Families Connected Act, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The free calls, beginning Jan. 1, include those made from tablets. Families and friends will also not be charged for making […]
Sacramento News & Review

Retiring Capitol Area Development Authority Executive Director Wendy Saunders sees ‘micro-units’ as one solution to Sacramento’s housing crisis

Wendy Saunders has helmed the Sacramento-based Capitol Area Development Authority as executive director since 2013. She recently announced that she would retire at the end of this year. Founded in 1978, CADA is a public agency that creates new urban infill housing, and manages residential and commercial properties owned by...
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why are dams releasing water in a drought?

FOLSOM (CBS13) - Folsom Lake is letting the water flow while rains pick up across the valley. December has provided higher-than-average precipitation for the capital region giving way to cautious optimism about just how much longer the state will be in a drought. But the rainfall also prompted questions about why, in a drought, dams and reservoirs are letting water out instead of holding it in."The operator has to draw it down to a certain level in the winter time and then hold it in that level until the spring snowmelt season starts," says Jeanine Jones of the California Department of...
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Evacuation warning issued for Wilton

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento

Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
ABC10

Homeless camp asking for donations of winter supplies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento homeless camp is asking the public for winter supplies, as the rain and wind threaten their safety and health. Camp Resolution is a community was founded about three months ago. Residents are pushing for Sacramento officials to allow them to keep camping there, where they say they feel safe. While the camp’s fate is up in the air, people living there say they’re in need of winter supplies.
KTVU FOX 2

Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
Sacramento News & Review

Following huge COVID-era drop in enrollment, regional community colleges hope new bill helping wave student debt turns the tide

A new law will encourage students to enroll in regional community colleges by letting those institutions cancel student debt. Many students face difficult decisions such as dropping out of college, paying their bills, or maintaining jobs. The Community College Student Access, Retention, and Debt Cancellation Program allows community colleges to use funds to provide financial incentives for students to sign up for classes, including debt cancellation. The bill requires officials to prioritize funding to schools with sharp enrollment declines.
Sacramento News & Review

Sacramento News & Review

