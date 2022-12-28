Sky Sports confirm Wigan v Sunderland will be shown live

If you want a simple way to watch Sunderland's last game of 2022, you're in luck.

Sky Sports have confirmed they will screen Wigan’s clash with Sunderland live on Thursday night.

It will be the Black Cats’ final match of a brilliant 2022, and perhaps it is fitting that it will be against the team they have battled it out with most closely over the last 12 months.

Subscribers to Sky Sports will be able to access the game live via the red button and Sky Sports App, although there will only be one camera angle and no commentary.

Hopefully, it won’t be like the recent game at Hull where Sky advertised the game would be on the red button but it never actually was. Sky are definitely saying they will be screening the game , though, along with eight other fixtures.

It has felt like Sunderland have been locked together with Wigan all year, with the two sides battling each other from promotion from League One, with both clubs making it into the Championship in the end.

Wigan also have a plethora of former Sunderland players, with Max Power, Charlie Wyke, Nathan Broadhead, James McClean and Ashley Fletcher all part of their squad.

Another former Sunderland man, Jordan Jones, is also still a Wigan player but currently on loan at Kilmarnock.

It will be the third time Sunderland have played Wigan in 2022, with them winning both of the other two.

