Read full article on original website
Related
Made Market Hits Moline April 7-8
Made Market QC is a handmade + vintage makers market featuring over 150 vendors with trendy boutiques, vintage finds, and the best handmade goods in the Midwest!. Shopping, Live Music, Food + Drinks, too! We intentionally host 3 markets a year in three different seasons- Spring, Summer, + Holiday- in hopes to bring you the BEST shopping experience year round!
ourquadcities.com
Trucks part of city’s online surplus auction
The City of Muscatine Department of Public Works will conduct an online public surplus auction Jan. 4-18, 2023, according to a news release. Randy Moeller, vehicle and equipment maintenance supervisor for the City of Muscatine, has indicated that two surplus pickup trucks will be available. All items are available to...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport public skate session cancelled
Due to the water main break on River Drive, the Public Skate session at The River’s Edge today, Friday, Dec. 30, scheduled until 1 p.m., has been cancelled, according to the city of Davenport Facebook page. Follow Davenport Parks and Recreation for the most up-to-date information or visit davenportiowa.com/parks.
ourquadcities.com
Indulge in luxurious new wine bar in Rock Island
Everyone deserves a little luxury, relaxation and — most importantly — fine wine. That’s precisely what Skylar Willingham is providing with the new Skylight Luxury Lounge, which opens Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1325 30th St., Rock Island. The 32-year-olld East Moline native, who’s dreamed of opening her first business for five years, has created a tasteful oasis on the corner of 30th Street and 14th Avenue, formerly occupied by Cool Beanz Coffeehouse (which since 2021 has been next to Bent River at 512 24th Street in Rock Island).
ourquadcities.com
Deadline is Jan. 31 for CDBG application
Applicants hoping to secure a 2023 Community Development Block Grant through the City of Moline have until Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, to submit an application, according to a news release. Community Development Block Grants, or CDBG, are federal funds targeted toward community development in areas such as infrastructure, economic development,...
ourquadcities.com
Tristan Tapscott
Tristan Tapscott is a Host and Producer of Living Local. Tristan came to the show in September 2022 after having spent nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry as an actor and musician. Quad City audiences may know him as regular at Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island where...
ourquadcities.com
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
ourquadcities.com
How plastics affect elephants: Professors present free session
The public is welcome to a session by two scientists who have studied the impact of plastic upon Asian elephants. Rasika Mudalige-Jayawickrama and Lalith Jayawickrama , professors at the University of Dubuque, spent the summer of 2022 in Sri Lanka, where they are from. They will present “The Effect of Dietary Plastics on Gut Microbiome of Asian Elephants” at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Koning Center at Ridgecrest Village, 4130 Northwest Blvd., Davenport.
KWQC
Muscatine announces changes to refuse and recycling collection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Solid Waste Division has announced that there will be a change in the day of refuse and recycling collection for some residents on the odd numbered side of Mulberry Avenue beginning Jan. 3. Five residences on East Mississippi Drive and one on Leroy Street will also be affected by the change.
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
Davenport Central marching band tours London ahead of their New Year's Day Parade performance
LONDON, UK — 109 students from Davenport Central High School are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform across the pond. The school's Blue Devils marching band is performing at London's New Year's Day Parade on Sunday Jan. 1. The band will be one of 28 musical acts...
Davenport residents now have to manually pick up recycling and bulky waste calendars
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29. City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the...
How You Can Attend Clinton’s Biggest NYE Party For Free
Many people are ready to say "so long!" to 2022 and "hello!" to 2023. There are plenty of businesses and places in the Quad Cities and surrounding area that are throwing New Year's Eve parties but if you want to ring in the New Year in Clinton, we know about the biggest NYE party in town and we could get you in for free.
KWQC
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
juliensjournal.com
L. May Eatery – A Warm Welcome and Fond Farewell
In 2007, when siblings EJ and Lea Droessler opened their restaurant in Downtown Dubuque, they decided to name it after their Grandmother, ‘Lil May. L.May Eatery was a way that they could share their family’s love of hospitality and Grandma’s great cooking with the Dubuque community. Known...
ourquadcities.com
Boil order issued for Milan
11:56 p.m. Thursday: The Village of Milan has issued a boil order until further notice for residents and businesses with loss of water pressure. The order includes anyone south of 12th Avenue and those east of the Beltline, including Knoxville Road and the Conservancy, according to a news release from the Village of Milan Water Department.
KWQC
Eldridge emergency response at King's Materials
“Of the approximately 33,000 museums in the United States, fewer than 1,100 are accredited so it’s really a huge achievement," said Melanie Alexander. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. First...
juliensjournal.com
UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital Selects Vice President of Operations
UnityPoint Health – Finley Hospital has named Carla Belken, MSN, RN, NVRN-BC, as Vice President of Operations. Belken has held numerous leadership positions within the organization, most recently as director of Education and Organizational Excellence. She replaces Robin Scalise, who left in September for another position outside of Finley. Belken had been in this role in the interim as the hospital conducted a regional search for Scalise’s replacement.
20 Years Ago: Creed Plays Disastrous Concert in Chicago
It wouldn't be official for another year and a half, but Creed effectively ended Dec. 29, 2002 on stage in suburban Chicago. The quartet's concert at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill., (formerly known as the Rosemont Arena) has become a legend the band members would just as soon forget. Frontman Scott Stapp was, by his own admission, "whacked out on" the powerful anti-inflammatory Prednisone, which he'd been taking to help heal from injuries suffered in a car accident the previous April. It left him bloated and tired -- "exhausted," in his words -- and he didn't help matters by drinking a considerable amount of whiskey before the show.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Comments / 0