WNYT

Man arraigned in double Troy stabbing

A man was arraigned Thursday for a stabbing in Troy on Wednesday evening. Maurice Jones, 27, stabbed a male and a female around 6:15, near 8th and Hoosick streets, say investigators. Both victims were taken to Albany Medical Center and are expected to be okay. Jones is facing several charges,...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested for DWI after striking utility pole

Warren County is reporting a DWI in the town of Warrensburg Saturday night. Police were dispatched at around 11:25 p.m. just before the new year to Library Avenue and discovered a 2019 Jeep that had struck a utility pole. 48-year-old William Parker of Warrensburg was arrested for driving under the...
WARRENSBURG, NY
WNYT

Teen charged with arson at Guilderland Travel Plaza

A November fire at a rest area in Guilderland ends with a teenager facing charges. Nyri Baird, 19, is an employee at the McDonald’s at the Guilderland Travel Plaza, and he intentionally set fire to one of the buildings, say police. Baird faces charges of arson, criminal mischief and...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

Fight breaks out at Colonie Center, one arrested on weapons charges

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Colonie Police say they have arrested a man, following an investigation into a knife fight at Colonie Center. Investigators say officers responded to Colonie Center at around 6:00 PM on December 28th, for a report of a fight involving knives and handguns. One victim was...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive

An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight

Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
SCHENECTADY, NY
theupstater.com

Boat repair shop owner charged with grand larceny, fraud

COEYMANS — A Troy man was arrested and faces charges of grand larceny and fraud related to a boat repair shop he owns in Coeymans Landing. Milford Perkins, 42, of Troy, was charged Dec. 27 with three counts of third-degree grand larceny and one count of scheme to defraud, according to the Coeymans Police Department.
TROY, NY
104.5 The Team

911 Call from Kid Leads to Moms Arrest in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga County arrested a mother of three young kids just two days before Christmas after she allegedly left them home alone for hours - and one of them called 911. "The investigation discovered three children under the age of 12 had been knowingly left alone by Sheehy at the home for hours. Sheehy returned to the home a short time later. Once on scene, Troopers arrested Sheehy for Driving While Intoxicated and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. - NYSP Troop G.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

