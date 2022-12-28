“Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend”. Westborough – Lorele J. (Moran) Sullivan, 80, of Westborough, MA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Lori was born on August 11, 1942 to Louise and Herbert “Bus” Moran in Waterbury, CT. After Lori graduated from Crosby High School in 1960, she went on to study nursing at Leominster Hospital School of Nursing and was a nurse for over twenty-five years. Following her nursing career, she worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Schering-Plough and won many awards. Her passions were painting, tennis and golf. Lori painted over fifty beautiful pictures and she delighted in giving her painting to friends and family. We will treasure them always.

WESTBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO