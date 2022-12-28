Read full article on original website
Chase leads police to locating suspect in a tree in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – A Mattapan man faces charges after he allegedly fled from a break-in at a Worcester store and hid in a tree in the backyard of a Southborough home. According to a press release from the Worcester Police Department, at about 2 a.m. Dec. 30, officers responded to the report of an active break in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street.
Shrewsbury police department gets $34,000 grant
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department has received a $34,953.59 grant, which will fund six traffic campaigns among other efforts. The grant is from the Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, which is made available through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. In December, Shrewsbury...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 165 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,202-square-foot home on Aldrich Avenue in Millbury that sold for $362,000.
Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury
– Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Notre Dame Health Care in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Arthur S. Lowell and the late Lt. Walter Hayward Rogers. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the...
Lorele J. Sullivan, 80, of Westborough
“Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend”. Westborough – Lorele J. (Moran) Sullivan, 80, of Westborough, MA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Lori was born on August 11, 1942 to Louise and Herbert “Bus” Moran in Waterbury, CT. After Lori graduated from Crosby High School in 1960, she went on to study nursing at Leominster Hospital School of Nursing and was a nurse for over twenty-five years. Following her nursing career, she worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Schering-Plough and won many awards. Her passions were painting, tennis and golf. Lori painted over fifty beautiful pictures and she delighted in giving her painting to friends and family. We will treasure them always.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 1, 2023 edition
Bretta Construction LLC, to Sajid Khan and Aseena Bibi, 18 Damato Way, $740,000. Jennie Usifer to Kristy M. Ritson, 20 Mansion Woods Drive, Unit E, $260,000.
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
174 It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road in Princeton, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will be a continuation of The Mountain Barn, the establishment which her grandfather, Bill Zottoli founded in 1983. The Zottolis owned it for more than 20 years until August 2021,...
Death investigation underway in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
Janice Place, 76, of Marlborough
– Janice (Fair) Place, 76, of Marlborough passed away December 25, 2022. She was born May 22, 1946 in Waltham, MA to James and Ruth (Perkins) Fair. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Robert Ira Place. She is predeceased by her brother James Fair of Sandwich, MA.
Police: Man suspected of breaking into Worcester sneaker shop found hiding in tree after chase
SOUTHBORO, Mass. — A man suspected of breaking into a sneaker shop in Worcester early Friday morning was found hiding in a tree in the woods in another town following a police chase that spanned multiple highways, law enforcement officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a breaking...
Northborough gathers for second annual menorah lighting
NORTHBOROUGH – On the eighth night of Hanukkah, Northborough residents gathered for a menorah lighting on Blake Street. This marked the second year of a menorah lighting in town, which was organized by the Community Affairs Committee. Last year, the town held the first menorah lighting. During a Board...
Truck Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 1 North In Peabody (UPDATE)
A crash with injuries shut down Route 1 North at the jughandle in Peabody on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter. Route 1 north shut down at jughandle in Peabody following a truck crash with injuries. Responders working at scene. #MATraffic— Mass S…
Dick's Sporting Goods in Worcester's Lincoln Plaza going out of business
WORCESTER — It's game over for Dick’s Sporting Goods at Lincoln Plaza. The outlet will be closing for good after 20 years. The store will sell the last of its gear Saturday. The store is one of four in the region, with others in Millbury, Northborough and Leominster.
Former Northborough resident to compete on ‘Tough as Nails’
NORTHBOROUGH – One day, Renee Kolar was watching season one of CBS’ “Tough as Nails” when she had a thought. “I was like, ‘I might be able to do this,’” she recalled. Now, Kolar, who used to live in Northborough, will be competing...
Driver Charged With Operating Under The Influence in LExington Crash
On Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at approximately 01:30 hours, Lexington Police officers, Lexington firefighters, responded to a 911 call reporting that a serious car accident occurred near 476 Bedford Street. Units that first arrived noted that the accident occurred directly in front of the Boston Children’s at Lexington. The crash...
Rimkus: Four generations travel on Polar Express, residents welcome first grandchild
HUDSON – Four generations of a local family were among those enjoying the round trip “Polar Express” train ride to “North Pole,” Vt., made famous by the popular children’s book of the same name. Hudson resident Audrey Davidson was accompanied by children, grandchildren and...
Table Hoppin': Maken Zi Ramen & Rice Bowls debuts in West Boylston
Achara “Fawn” Weydt started her first Thai restaurant with a good idea and optimistic investors. She is now owner/co-owner of six restaurants in Central Massachusetts, including the popular Brown Rice Thai Cuisine in West Boylston and Thai House of Holden. Maken Zi Ramen & Rice Bowls in West Boylston is the newest in the string of openings.
Nobscot Convenience & Deli To Be Sold
FRAMINGHAM – Nobscot Convenience & Deli in Framingham is being sold. Earlier this month, the 5-member Framingham License Commission approved a liquor license transfer for the property at 908 Edgell Road in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham. The Commission voted unanimously for the “Transfer of License,...
Mass. Lottery regional office moving to new Worcester location early next year
WORCESTER — The Massachusetts State Lottery Worcester Regional Office is set to move to 135 Gold Star Blvd. in the coming weeks. As one of six regional offices across the state, the Worcester office has sold all lottery games out of its 151 West Boylston Drive location, where it has done business since...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
