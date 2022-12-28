ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Chase leads police to locating suspect in a tree in Southborough

SOUTHBOROUGH – A Mattapan man faces charges after he allegedly fled from a break-in at a Worcester store and hid in a tree in the backyard of a Southborough home. According to a press release from the Worcester Police Department, at about 2 a.m. Dec. 30, officers responded to the report of an active break in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street.
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police department gets $34,000 grant

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department has received a $34,953.59 grant, which will fund six traffic campaigns among other efforts. The grant is from the Municipal Road Safety Grant Program, which is made available through the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. In December, Shrewsbury...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury

– Ilene E. Lowell, 91, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Notre Dame Health Care in Worcester. She was the wife of the late Arthur S. Lowell and the late Lt. Walter Hayward Rogers. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she was the...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Lorele J. Sullivan, 80, of Westborough

“Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister & friend”. Westborough – Lorele J. (Moran) Sullivan, 80, of Westborough, MA, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022. Lori was born on August 11, 1942 to Louise and Herbert “Bus” Moran in Waterbury, CT. After Lori graduated from Crosby High School in 1960, she went on to study nursing at Leominster Hospital School of Nursing and was a nurse for over twenty-five years. Following her nursing career, she worked as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Schering-Plough and won many awards. Her passions were painting, tennis and golf. Lori painted over fifty beautiful pictures and she delighted in giving her painting to friends and family. We will treasure them always.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

174 It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road in Princeton, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will be a continuation of The Mountain Barn, the establishment which her grandfather, Bill Zottoli founded in 1983. The Zottolis owned it for more than 20 years until August 2021,...
PRINCETON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — State and local police have launched an investigation following a deadly fire in Medford on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to the area of Middlesex Avenue found a fire that had broken out behind a building that formerly housed Crunch Fitness, according to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police.
MEDFORD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Janice Place, 76, of Marlborough

– Janice (Fair) Place, 76, of Marlborough passed away December 25, 2022. She was born May 22, 1946 in Waltham, MA to James and Ruth (Perkins) Fair. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Robert Ira Place. She is predeceased by her brother James Fair of Sandwich, MA.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Northborough gathers for second annual menorah lighting

NORTHBOROUGH – On the eighth night of Hanukkah, Northborough residents gathered for a menorah lighting on Blake Street. This marked the second year of a menorah lighting in town, which was organized by the Community Affairs Committee. Last year, the town held the first menorah lighting. During a Board...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
liveboston617.org

Driver Charged With Operating Under The Influence in LExington Crash

On Thursday, December 29th, 2022, at approximately 01:30 hours, Lexington Police officers, Lexington firefighters, responded to a 911 call reporting that a serious car accident occurred near 476 Bedford Street. Units that first arrived noted that the accident occurred directly in front of the Boston Children’s at Lexington. The crash...
LEXINGTON, MA
worcestermag.com

Table Hoppin': Maken Zi Ramen & Rice Bowls debuts in West Boylston

Achara “Fawn” Weydt started her first Thai restaurant with a good idea and optimistic investors. She is now owner/co-owner of six restaurants in Central Massachusetts, including the popular Brown Rice Thai Cuisine in West Boylston and Thai House of Holden. Maken Zi Ramen & Rice Bowls in West Boylston is the newest in the string of openings.
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Nobscot Convenience & Deli To Be Sold

FRAMINGHAM – Nobscot Convenience & Deli in Framingham is being sold. Earlier this month, the 5-member Framingham License Commission approved a liquor license transfer for the property at 908 Edgell Road in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham. The Commission voted unanimously for the “Transfer of License,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy