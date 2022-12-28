John Sanborn of Nags Head is the 2022-2023 President of the Virginia State Aerie of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE). The Outer Banks Chapter, Aerie 4506, falls under the Virginia Aeries. At the time of this article and at the direction of John, the FOE State Chapter has collectively raised just over $25,000.00 for Outer Banks Hotline since June. John visits each chapter in Virginia (28 Aeries) to speak to the members about Hotline’s mission, urging them to donate to support its work.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO