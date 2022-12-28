Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
obxtoday.com
Town of Manteo NYE event postponed to January 1
Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event, is being postponed to Sunday, January 1, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM due to forecasted inclement weather. No matter the day, there will be all kinds of fun for the whole family to enjoy. The bands and amusements...
obxtoday.com
Parking, traffic routes announced for Midnight Magic in Manteo event
Less than twenty-four hours until the Midnight Magic in Manteo, a New Year’s Eve event on Sunday, January 1st from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in downtown Manteo. Before you head out the door, please make note of the parking and traffic routes surrounding the event pictured below in the provided infographic:
obxtoday.com
New Dare county recreation, community map now live
The Dare County Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Department has announced that its Community Map that is located on the Dare County website, www.DareNC.gov, has now been divided into two new maps: a revamped Community Map as well as a newly created Recreation Map. Recreation Map. The brand-new Recreation Map—which can...
obxtoday.com
James Bennett Andrews, Sr.
James Bennett Andrews, Sr., 88, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Friday, December 30, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. Born in Stedman, NC on November 24, 1934, he was the son of the late Lois Bennett Andrews and Edgar C. Andrews. The son of a Southern Baptist...
obxtoday.com
Wayne T. Forehand
Wayne Thad Forehand, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by family. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 14, 1957 to the late Cecil Thad Forehand and Janie Marie Sawyer Forehand. Retired from Parkway Ag, he previously worked for Assured Construction and also C & H Oyster Bar. Wayne was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, and cooking at pig-pickings.
obxtoday.com
Fraternal Order of Eagles supports Outer Banks Hotline; Over $25,000 raised
John Sanborn of Nags Head is the 2022-2023 President of the Virginia State Aerie of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE). The Outer Banks Chapter, Aerie 4506, falls under the Virginia Aeries. At the time of this article and at the direction of John, the FOE State Chapter has collectively raised just over $25,000.00 for Outer Banks Hotline since June. John visits each chapter in Virginia (28 Aeries) to speak to the members about Hotline’s mission, urging them to donate to support its work.
obxtoday.com
Karen Sue Kraft
Karen Sue Kraft, 80, of Waves, NC died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington, NC. Born in Big Beaver, PA on September 9, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Marie Freed Kunkle and John Kunkle. Karen spent her career and retired as a...
obxtoday.com
Man charged with multiple drug counts after arrest in Nags Head
On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:58pm, Deputies working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 in Nags Head, NC. While conducting the stop a Nags Head K-9 unit arrived to assist. The K-9 was deployed around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance. The vehicle and occupant were searched and amounts of Heroin, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy and Drug Paraphernalia were located and seized. During the search the occupant tried to destroy evidence prior to being arrested.
obxtoday.com
Salvo woman arrested for marijuana possession
On December 20, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, a Deputy working the A-District conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on NC Hwy 158 near Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk, NC. When the Deputy approached the vehicle they could smell the odor of marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in plain view. The vehicle was searched and an amount of marijuana, THC oil and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.
Comments / 0