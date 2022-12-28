ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the San Jose State College Swimmer and Beauty Pageant Winner Making a Name For Herself

By Cara O’Bleness
 4 days ago

Andreea Dragoi is excelling as both an athlete and model.

Andreea Dragoi is making a major splash both in and out of the swimming pool. Not only is she excelling as a star on San Jose State’s women’s swimming and diving team, she’s also a model and pageant winner.

The Romanian-born athlete told Miss Europe Continental that she’s been swimming, modeling and dancing ever since she was young.

“Since I was 6 years old, I’ve been working so hard to achieve all my goals and make my dreams become my reality,” Dragoi told the outlet.

The 20-year-old college sophomore, who has modeled for Bucharest Fashion Week , took the title of Miss California U.S. Nation and won the Miss Ambassador U.S. Nation beauty pageant this year. She frequently shares swimsuit and outfit photos with her 47,000 Instagram followers.

Dragoi said that she hopes to combine her passions and interests to show aspiring athletes and models that they can achieve their goals.

“This journey is what made me the person I am today,” she said. “A strong, ambitious, confident woman that can overcome obstacles that the little girl in her never thought she would.”

Dragoi has competed in World and European Junior Championships, and posted her personal best in the 100 fly at the CSCAA Nationals during her 2021–22 season with San Jose State.

“I want to inspire everyone out there to start believing in themselves and do everything they’ve set their mind to,” she said. “Everything and anything is possible, all it takes is trust, putting the work in and always loving what you’re doing.”

