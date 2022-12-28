Read full article on original website
A man from Uganda who has 12 wives, 102 children, and 568 grandkids is worried about rising living costs
Women carrying food and supplies in UgandaPhoto byNinno JackJronUnsplash. A 67-year-old Ugandan farmer, Musa Hasahya, is worried about how he will support his family in the coming months.
Russian Diplomat, Indian Politician Exchange Digs On Twitter Over Oligarch’s Death
Indian police are investigating the death of Pavel Antov, who was found dead outside his hotel in Odisha last weekend. A senior Indian politician and Russia’s top diplomat in New Delhi had a heated exchange over Twitter on Thursday, following the death of a Russian oligarch who had reportedly criticized the Ukraine war.
