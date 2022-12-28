ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russian Diplomat, Indian Politician Exchange Digs On Twitter Over Oligarch’s Death

Indian police are investigating the death of Pavel Antov, who was found dead outside his hotel in Odisha last weekend. A senior Indian politician and Russia’s top diplomat in New Delhi had a heated exchange over Twitter on Thursday, following the death of a Russian oligarch who had reportedly criticized the Ukraine war.

