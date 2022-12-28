Read full article on original website
West Sioux Daycare closes temporarily
IRETON—About 20 families in the Ireton area were told just before Christmas they would be without day care for their children temporarily beginning Friday, Dec. 23. “It is with a saddened heart that we have to announce the temporary closure of the West Sioux Daycare in Ireton. Due to inadequate staffing, we are needing to temporarily close until further notice,” a post on Facebook on Dec. 21 from the West Sioux Daycare read.
Winter Storm Watch for Sioux Falls Monday into Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter StormWatch for much of southeastern South Dakota as well as parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Watch is in effect from Monday morning (1/2/23) through Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm is looking to sweep across the Sioux Falls area to start...
Sheldon dance earns trophies at state
SHELDON—The Sheldon High School dance team left the state dance competition unsatisfied last year. Despite some high expectations, the girls did not place in any of the categories, and coach Georgia Walker thought the team was not prepared well enough for the tough competition. So, Walker decided to switch...
Mark Schlesser works hard, earns award
LE MARS—Mark Schlesser may not be at the front of a classroom, but his work as the longtime director of maintenance for Gehlen Catholic School in Le Mars has not gone unnoticed. He recently was selected for a 2022 Good Shepherd Award by the Diocese of Sioux City. Nominators...
Someone You Should Know: Iowa WWII veteran celebrates 100 years of life
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ted Carpenter celebrated his 100th birthday on December 16th with his friends and family in Milford, Iowa. “Pretty great for anyone to live that long. I’ve known Ted for 68 years,” said brother-in-law Don Lamb. He is a World War Two...
Sheldon's top stories of 2022
SHELDON—As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to reflect what has happened over the past 365 days. There was plenty of national news, and 2022 was a midterm election year resulting two new state legislators representing Sheldon with Zach Dieken in the Iowa House of Representatives and Lynn Evans in the Senate.
Sioux County prayer week set for Jan. 1-7
REGIONAL—The first Sioux County Prayer Week is coming Jan. 1-7. Sioux County Prayer Week is a chance for the body of Christ to come together, across denominations, to celebrate Jesus and pray over our county each night of the week. The goal is for people to attend at least one prayer night at a church they don’t regularly attend. More prayer locations may be added soon. Prayer events are as follows:
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As South Dakota State looks to win the 2022 FCS National Championship they’re getting some reinforcements in pursuit of the 2023 national title from a familiar face out of the Big 12. Beresford native Blake Peterson announced today on Twitter that he will...
Ridge Creek adds Sioux Center housing
SIOUX CENTER—Schelling Construction of Sioux Center is continuing to provide more housing options for the community through its Ridge Creek development. Started in 2020, the company began work on a new eight-unit apartment complex and six two-story town houses at its seven-acre property at 1893 13th Ave. SE, just north of The Ridge Golf Course and west of the wastewater treatment plant.
Another system is on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
Howard Sandbulte, 95, Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Howard Henry Sandbulte, 95, Sioux Center, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Crown Pointe Estates in Sioux Center. Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Carmel Reformed Church. Burial will be at Carmel Cemetery, with military honors by Pfarrer Fox American Legion Post 5722 of Rock Valley. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
Letter: Concerned about partisan attitude
Sioux County is doing very well economically. It ranks in the upper quartile in all the usual measures of quality of life: education, hospitals, income, and more. The county has great soil, accommodating weather, industrious people, and a working ethos. Some of you in the country know me. Born and...
Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
Sibley Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations
SIBLEY—Sibley Chamber of Commerce and is reintroducing a program and is asking for the community’s help to bring it to fruition. Annual awards for citizens and businesses have been named at different times in the Sibley Chamber’s history, but this is the first round of awards that executive director Ashley Ackerman will oversee.
Culver's prepares for revamped look
SIOUX CENTER—Culver’s faithful customers will have to wait a while in early January before they can get their hands on the chain’s ButterBurgers and cheese curds again. According to Sioux Center Culver’s owner Angie Rodenburgh, the store will be closed starting Jan. 8 so that major remodeling can take place to the dining area, the counter space and the kitchen. It should open after seven to 10 days of work.
West Sioux school board seeks signatures for bond
HAWARDEN—Discussion was had at the Dec. 20 West Sioux School District Board of Education meeting on what exactly the board members and the district’s administration will put on the ballot this coming March, if anything at all, for a school bond vote. What the district needs first, though, are signatures to get the bond vote on the March ballot — at least 157 signatures.
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
