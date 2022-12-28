ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Imaging specialists invited to hiring event at Trident Medical

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will host a hiring event for imaging specialists on Thursday. A hiring event for radiology, CT, MRI, ultrasound, and mammography technologist positions will take place at Trident Medical Center on January 5. The hiring event will be held from 2:00 p.m....
Crews repair water main break on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break near the 1885 block of Highway 17. According to MPPD, units were on the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected while authorities...
Crews extinguish construction equipment fire in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are working a construction equipment fire that broke out in Cross Saturday afternoon. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews where dispatched to a fire at construction equipment near the 2000 block of Ranger Drive just after 1 p.m. Upon...
Dealing with addiction, domestic violence on New Year’s

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – New Year’s can be a celebration for many of us. But it’s also a huge time for a change for others as they make a resolution that will change their lives for the better. It could be the moment that someone decides to...
Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says

Charleston County inmate dies at hospital days after suffering medical emergency, CCSO says.
Colleton County man dies after excavator accident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man died Tuesday after being trapped under his mini-excavator. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR), the man was operating the device when it overturned, throwing him from his seat and pinning him under the machine. The man’s wife found him...
