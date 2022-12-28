Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Drug Discovery: Existing Medicines May Treat a Common Kidney Disease
New research findings reveal that a serious condition that can cause the kidneys to suddenly stop working could be treated with existing medicines. Scientists found that medicines usually used to treat angina and high blood pressure prevented much of the long-term damage to the kidney and cardiovascular system caused by acute kidney injury (AKI). The study, which was conducted in mice, was published on December 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
WQAD
A stem cell transplant treatment can stop MS in its tracks
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. A new treatment seeks to stop it from progressing.
Stem Cell Transplant Patients Don’t Need a Restricted Diet
People who undergo stem cell transplants for cancer treatment do not need to severely restrict their diet in an effort to prevent infections, according to research presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting. “A protective diet is an unnecessary burden for our patients because it impairs quality...
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Metformin May Help Reduce the Need for Joint Replacement Surgery
Researchers are reporting that the type 2 diabetes drug metformin can help reduce the need for knee or hip joint replacement in people with the condition. The researchers said there are several possible reasons for metformin reducing the risk for joint replacement surgery, including a reduction in inflammation and better-regulated metabolism.
Healthline
Does Bladder Cancer Spread Quickly?
Bladder cancer spreads at different speeds depending on the type of bladder cancer you have. Urothelial bladder cancer is slow to spread, while other types are much faster. Urothelial bladder cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer. It typically doesn’t spread very quickly. However, other types of bladder cancer, such as adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and small cell carcinoma, spread much faster.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
Healthline
Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)
Ablation for atrial fibrillation (AFib) uses either hot or cold energy to destroy the tissue that’s causing an electrical disturbance in the heart. It can be very successful in restoring a normal heart rhythm, but the procedure isn’t always a permanent cure or without risk. Atrial fibrillation (AFib)...
Good News Network
Aggressive Leukemia Disappears in 13-Year-old Girl Who was First to Receive New CRISPR Treatment
In the latest CRISPR success story, a 13-year-old girl whose leukemia had not responded to other treatments now has no detectable cancer cells. She received a dose of immune cells that were genetically edited to attack the leukemia, a method that’s been used with other cancers. A form of...
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
How To Naturally Boost Your Blood Platelets
Apart from red and white blood cells, platelets are critical to blood composition. If you have low platelet count, here are some tips to boost them at home.
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
MedicalXpress
Research links addictive behavior to personality, psychopathology
Substance use disorder (SUD) includes dependence syndromes and harmful use of illicit drugs and alcohol. SUD is often complicated by a repetitive pattern of abstinence-reinstatement and psychiatric comorbidities. The personality traits of people with SUD may also be factors contributing to continuous use of substances. It is plausible that SUD reflects a complex interplay between substance use, dependence features, clinical symptoms and personality traits.
According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%
Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Man given a year to live now cancer-free after immunotherapy trial
A man given a year to live after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer is now disease-free thanks to a UK trial of a personalised drug regime. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the remarkable results of the immunotherapy trial run by the Christie NHS foundation trust in Manchester.
An 18-year-old who thought he had pulled a muscle at the gym actually had cancer
Working outPhoto byBoxed Water Is BetteronUnsplash. Two days after working out, Tomas Evans, age 18, from the United Kingdom felt a painful lump on his shoulder that was the size of a fist.
labroots.com
A Target to Reduce Toxicity of Cancer Therapies
Many medical treatments have toxicities, sometimes called adverse events , which can complicate a patient’s treatment regimen. Treatment-related adverse events can range from mild symptoms, like transient fatigue or nausea, to severe and lethal occurrences, including cardiac toxicity. Cardiac toxicity, which manifests as indications like acute myocardial infarction (MI),...
MedicalXpress
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
infomeddnews.com
Peripheral Neuropathy: What Treatments Are Available?
Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. The result is weakness, pain, and loss of sensation often in the hands and feet. Peripheral damage often causes problems in vital organs in the digestive and circulatory systems. People develop peripheral neuropathy after traumatic injuries,...
MedicalXpress
Team identifies new pathogenic mechanism for diabetes onset in MODY3
In order to treat patients with diabetes in the best possible way it is necessary to understand the disease mechanism. MODY type 3 (MODY3) is a monogenic hereditary form of diabetes that is caused by a genetic defect in the HNF1A gene. The result is progressive beta (β) cell failure leading to disease onset with high blood sugar, also called hyperglycemia.
scitechdaily.com
Newly Identified Genetic Variant Predisposes People to Slimness
A new study conducted by researchers from the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre and the IMDEA Food Institute has found that people with a specific version of a gene involved in cell nutrition tend to accumulate less fat. How much do genes influence our body weight? Previous studies estimate that...
