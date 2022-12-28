ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

WRAL

Off-duty officer shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Gaston County during dispute, police say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a suspect who stabbed him multiple times during a dispute in Gaston County, authorities said. According to WCNC, Ranlo police responded to a reported stabbing and shooting at a home in Gaston County a little after 2 a.m. on New Year's Day. When officers arrived, they determined an off-duty Ranlo officer shot and killed a person after being stabbed multiple times.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged with attempted murder in Wilkes County after ‘domestic disturbance’: sheriff’s office

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody on attempted murder and assault charges after a “domestic disturbance,” according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a “domestic distrubance” on Armstrong Road in Jonesville. Investigators say that Desmond Anton Martin, 58, of Jonesville, “shot a […]
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police looking to identify suspect in Matthews homicide

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Matthews Police Department are working to figure out who is responsible for the December killing of a Kannapolis man. The killing happened Tuesday, Dec. 15. Police were called to 2008 Moore Road in Matthews shortly before 1:30 p.m. about a single-car wreck and an injured driver.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Vehicle crash closes road in Cabarrus County, sheriff office says

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A road will remain closed until the new year in Cabarrus County due to a car accident that happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Odell School Road between Jim Johnson Road and Barnett Road will be closed in both directions because the car accident is causing issues with power lines.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem father facing charges after newborn twins suffer from severe injuries while at a hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem father is facing charges for abusing twin newborns at a hospital on Christmas Eve, according to Thomasville police. Police said around 4:42 a.m., they were called to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about injuries suffered by two newborn twins. Hospital staff called the police immediately after learning about the injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wnctimes.com

Fletcher Man Arrested in Connection to Asheville Murders

Buncombe County -- December 28, 2022: The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been conducting a homicide investigation this week,. Fletcher resident Russell Allen Wilson Squire has been charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact. The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Rutherford County...
ASHEVILLE, NC

