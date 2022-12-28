Read full article on original website
3 men charged with kidnapping in Forsyth County; victim left home ‘screaming for help’: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night, deputies came to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies say they then […]
WRAL
Off-duty officer shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Gaston County during dispute, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An off-duty police officer shot and killed a suspect who stabbed him multiple times during a dispute in Gaston County, authorities said. According to WCNC, Ranlo police responded to a reported stabbing and shooting at a home in Gaston County a little after 2 a.m. on New Year's Day. When officers arrived, they determined an off-duty Ranlo officer shot and killed a person after being stabbed multiple times.
NC father accused of abusing newborn twins in hospital hours after their birth, police say
A North Carolina man is accused of injuring his newborn twins on Christmas Eve while they were still in the hospital, according to Thomasville police.
Search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case have been temporarily sealed, official says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An assistant district attorney with Mecklenburg County told Channel 9 Friday that all search warrants connected with the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have been temporarily sealed by the court. Madalina has reported missing by her parents on Dec. 15. However, her parents, Diana Cojocari...
WCNC
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Search warrant delay for missing North Carolina girl’s parents could help police
As of Thursday afternoon, the search warrants executed at Madalina Cojocari's Cornelius home on Dec. 21 are still not available to the public.
34-year-old car thief arrested in Caldwell County: Sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 34-year-old car thief was arrested and charged in Caldwell County, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. On Friday deputies released photos of Gerald Abernathy, 34, who was wanted for eluding arrest and vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday and faces charges including reckless driving, eluding arrest, […]
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief.
860wacb.com
Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
Woman carjacked on side of Kings Mountain road, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain police are searching for two suspects who say carjacked a woman who was parked on the side of the road. The victim was having mechanical issues with her car when she parked it on a ramp near the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday night just before 9 p.m., police said.
Man charged with attempted murder in Wilkes County after ‘domestic disturbance’: sheriff’s office
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody on attempted murder and assault charges after a “domestic disturbance,” according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office. At around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a “domestic distrubance” on Armstrong Road in Jonesville. Investigators say that Desmond Anton Martin, 58, of Jonesville, “shot a […]
WBTV
Police looking to identify suspect in Matthews homicide
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Matthews Police Department are working to figure out who is responsible for the December killing of a Kannapolis man. The killing happened Tuesday, Dec. 15. Police were called to 2008 Moore Road in Matthews shortly before 1:30 p.m. about a single-car wreck and an injured driver.
WBTV
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
Man charged with 8 counts of indecent liberties, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple sex abuse charges after an investigation in Davidson County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 22, they arrested and charged Luther Johnny Matney Jr., of Winston-Salem, with eight counts of indecent liberties with a minor. Two juvenile victims told an interviewer with […]
Vehicle crash closes road in Cabarrus County, sheriff office says
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A road will remain closed until the new year in Cabarrus County due to a car accident that happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Odell School Road between Jim Johnson Road and Barnett Road will be closed in both directions because the car accident is causing issues with power lines.
Man found shot, killed on side of north Charlotte road, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide after they found a man shot several times on the side of the road Thursday morning. According to CMPD, officers were called to Jeff Adams Drive at Starita Road -- a service road for the interstate in north Charlotte -- shortly after 3 a.m. for an attempt to locate call.
Winston-Salem father facing charges after newborn twins suffer from severe injuries while at a hospital, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem father is facing charges for abusing twin newborns at a hospital on Christmas Eve, according to Thomasville police. Police said around 4:42 a.m., they were called to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center about injuries suffered by two newborn twins. Hospital staff called the police immediately after learning about the injuries.
wnctimes.com
Fletcher Man Arrested in Connection to Asheville Murders
Buncombe County -- December 28, 2022: The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been conducting a homicide investigation this week,. Fletcher resident Russell Allen Wilson Squire has been charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact. The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Rutherford County...
