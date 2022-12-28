See the Footage From Simone Biles's Engagement Shoot with Fiancé Jonathan Owens

Just in time for the holiday, Simone Biles gifted fans with a behind-the-scenes look of her engagement shoot with with fiancé Jonathan Owens .

Early in December, the star gymnast posed together with the football player against a variety of simple backdrops, ranging from a white set with rose petals to a cozy brown leather chair, for the romantic pics. And we must say, we're already feeling all the feels.

Sharing the video on social media on December 13, the Olympian wrote in the caption, "The best part of me is you. Engagement Shoot, shot by: @cakewalkfilms."

Best for Chocoholics

In the video, the future bride and groom donned matching white T-shirts and ripped jeans. The couple also posed in formal attire, with Biles wearing a black shirt dress and Owens sporting a light brown suit. For yet another set of festive photos , Biles wore a gorgeous red dress while Owens donned a white, striped sweater.

Throughout the video, the couple look totally smitten with each other as they embraced, kissed and held hands. In the comments, Owens wrote, "So lucky to have you."

Meanwhile, fans showered the engaged couple with compliments on the shoot. One follower wrote, "Awe!! Cuteness overload," while another joked, "How do I get this Christmas card?"

Best for Chocoholics

Biles teased a few photos from the shoot in November, writing on them, "THE future Owens," adding a white heart and crediting their team, "@raetay_photography @glamherj."

If you'll recall, the happy couple, announced their engagement back in February, and Biles wasted no time in sharing the good news with a few photos from the proposal on Instagram . "THE EASIEST YES," she wrote at the time. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3."

Best for Chocoholics

Since then, Biles has been quite open about the couple's wedding planning process, sharing details from her wedding dress selection to the venue . And now, all that's left to do is wait for the big day in 2023.

The new year can't come fast enough!

SIMONE BILES DEBUTS HER GORGEOUS CHRISTMAS TREE ON INSTAGRAM